Carlos' severe acne made him feel desperate. These nine budget skincare products helped.

At 16, Carlos Herrejon hated going to school because of his cystic acne. He thought about it most days, and the angry, red blemishes covering his cheeks and jawline were painful to touch.

“My acne affected me greatly in [year 10] of high school when it was at its worst. It’s really hard showing up to a school full of 2,000 judging teenagers with a face covered in acne,” he told Mamamia.

“It really knocks your self esteem down, even if you are a confident person. I remember when I was breaking out like crazy, I was so desperate. I can say I read around 100 articles on skincare and what you could do to clear your skin up.”

So eight months ago, after trying various treatments without success, the high school student decided to do something different. After doing his research, Herrejon came up with a nine-step skincare routine to treat his acne.

“The process of healing [my skin] was extremely hard. You get to the point where, after trying out lots of products, you don’t know if your routine will even work so all you can do is hope for the best,” he explained.

Thankfully, those nine products – none of which cost over $35 – helped Herrejon completely clear up his skin in under a year.

The results speak for themselves.

He shared his before and after photos on Instagram, detailing the exact order he used the products, and why.

Here’s his arsenal of go-to acne-clearing products.

Herrejon uses this Korean-made, mildly acid cleanser with a 5-6 pH level in the morning to help balance his face's pH levels.

The product claims it is "formulated on botanical skim-purifying ingredients and mild acids, is gentle on the skin supple and makes skin supple and clear without stripping skin's natural oils, leaving skin hydrated all day long".

For washing off the day, Herrejon opts for the MARIO BADESCU Acne Facial Cleanser at night, which is "super gentle" and "smells great". It's available here in Australia at MECCA.

Next came toner. He finds the Lumene Klassikko Refreshing Toner is "very gentle for my skin and seems to get the job done".

Sadly for us, it's not available in Australia, BUT Mamamia's Executive Editor and former Cosmopolitan Beauty Editor Leigh Campbell loves the Neutrogena Alcohol-Free Toner, which you can pick up at Priceline for $11.