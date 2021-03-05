'My sister died suddenly. Now I don't know how to be around her two kids.'

One of the fun parts of losing someone is that the grief process is always full of surprises – said no one, ever.

The unexpected twists and turns that are thrust upon you when people you love die are like invisible daggers to your heart. You don’t know what they will be. You don’t see them coming. And you’re always unprepared for them.

For example – I’m currently wondering how to relate to my young nephews, after my sister died suddenly last year.

Listen to Robin Bailey on the grief she experienced losing her father. Post continues below.

It’s not just Aunty business as usual. There will be nothing about our lives that will be business as usual, again.

Oh, how I long to be the cool aunt I was. The fun aunt. The inappropriately permissive aunt that drove my sister nuts. Carefree and mildly irresponsible... we’re all too changed for that, now.

So many good memories. I took it for granted there would be many more made.

Instead, what I agonise about is the role I must play in the future.

My nephews are school-aged, and technically old enough to understand what death is. But can they, really?

I know what I’m thinking in my own grief – shock, confusion, guilt, regret, longing. Are they feeling some of those things? All of them?

No, I can’t just ask them. It feels too soon. I don’t want in any way to make things worse. Bring up trauma.

Because I can already see it in their faces, behind their smiles. They are devastated and heartbroken in the most genuine sense of those words.

My sister was their glue, their home, their heart.

I have a little sense of that, because she was that for me, too.

If I miss her in a way that tears are always ready to fall at any moment, life without her must be agony for them. And recovery will be a long time coming.

So, I can’t just ask, "how are you going without mum," as I would an adult. I need to let them come to me when they want to.

If they want to.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, Mamamia’s podcast with what women are talking about this week. Post continues below.

It’s that time in the future I’m planning for. When they have questions about what happened. When they want to know more about her childhood, her life before them.

That means to me I need to say her name, now.

I need to show my sister’s children that I’m strong enough to do that around them, comfortable enough to handle their questions.

It’s also so very important to me that I’m available to them, without any pressure at all. That needs to be made clear.

But more than anything, I have to honour my sister. Would she want us to never speak her name to her children? Absolutely not.

Here’s what I know my sister would do for my child if I died – pay for his future, ensure his safety, and joke about me incessantly.

So I take my responsibility towards her boys seriously, all the while knowing it’s the finest of balances.

Do I call when it’s her wedding anniversary? Or is that just a horrible reminder for them?

All I know is this – I never want my sister’s sons to think I have forgotten her, or them.

But it’s not about me, is it?

I can't pretend I’m a replacement. I can't force myself into the situation. I can see they're struggling, I can imagine their pain, but I can never fix things.

I don’t have my sister’s presence, or scent, or her significance to them, and I know those are the only things that would.

All I can do is love them in my own way, knowing it can never be enough, but it will just have to do.

The author of this story is known to Mamamia but has chosen to remain anonymous for privacy reasons. The feature image used is a stock photo.



Feature Image: Getty.