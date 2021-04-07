"I'm obsessed with this bedspread": 27 women share what their beds actually look like.

Who doesn't want to wake up in a dreamy bedroom where the linen is fresh and the pillows are cute?

No one, that's who! Because a pretty-looking bedroom makes for an even better night sleep (well, that's what we're convinced of).

But with so many options out there for all the various bits and bobs (you know, the pillows, throws, sheets, bed heads, side tables... I think we're done?) it's hard to figure out what will go together.

So we decided to get some inspiration.

Here you'll find photos of how 27 women styled their beds and all the bits and bobs on them. Plus, some even shared where they got the pieces from.

Do enjoy!

Claire

"I find earthy tones the most peaceful for bedrooms, but I always pair them with white because it’s the most fresh and versatile."

Image: Supplied.

Andrea

Image: Supplied.

Elli

"I'm a lover of colour and plants! I have my kids' handprints on the wall next to my bed and their little notes scattered around!"

Image: Supplied.

Erica

"My bedroom is my haven."

Image: Supplied.

Natalie

"I love to be surrounded by colour."

Image: Supplied.

Meekah

"Bought a $2 plant pot from IKEA (on plant stand) and then decided to spend an absurd amount at Adairs to create a colour scheme to match it! I love how the rattan bed head ties in with the bedside table and plant stand to make the brighter colours still feel earthy. I treated myself to a set of natural linen sheets as well!"

Image: Supplied.

Rebekka

"My sanctuary of greens and pinks with filtered light."

Image: Supplied.

Mary-Jane

Image: Supplied.

Naomi

"This is our serenity. I love having a relaxing bath while watching TV with the fireplace on. It is so bloody good in Winter."

Image: Supplied.

Sarah

"All bedding from Adairs with staff discount. Animals full price from a rescue lol."

Image: Supplied.

Madeline

Image: Supplied.

Nikki

"I love my bedroom. I did a makeover last year opting for all white with boho accents."

Image: Supplied.

Marayke

"My wallpaper had a pattern with mandala tips, so I created a custom headboard in same shape, complemented with cushions in the same colour. Then I added bamboo sheets and a duvet with a similar pattern. Lastly, I made lampshades with the leftover wallpaper and a drip of shells. Coastal chic."

Image: Supplied.

Sefton

"This is not mine but a friend's. She has amazing taste."

Image: Supplied.

Carly Sophia

Image: Supplied.

Shelly

"Styled with a cute (and colour coordinated) dog!"

Image: Supplied.

Milenka

"Carla Fletcher Art, INBED linen in tobacco and an IKEA pink cushion (for anyone wondering)."

Image: Supplied.

Savannah

Image: Supplied.

Lilli

"My bed is definitely my safe spot. I've got a Temple and Webster headboard, Adair’s sheets and throw and Target and Kip and Co pillows."

Image: Supplied.

Lily

"I have been obsessed with this bedspread ever since we got it (full disclosure it's from a business my mum runs) but I genuinely love it. Also, linen sheets from Target or Bed Threads (we alternate) and the cushion is from a random boho store AGES ago but it's my favourite go-to thing to make it look 'done'."

Image: Supplied.

Ashleigh

"Ours is quite a simple, classic design but we love it!"

Image: Supplied.

Alicia

Image: Supplied.

Katie

"I love the bohemian and coastal style and this bed is 1000 per cent me. I love white and blue, fringing, tassels and linen. I have three boys and a husband, and this room is the one bit of femininity I've been able to salvage!"

Image: Supplied.

Sangeeta

"I adore the hummingbirds and the splashes of sunshine. There's a painting on the way for above the bed, so it's still a work in progress. I have a diffuser on my side, a candle on his. We love to alternate the calming blends of smells while reading."

Image: Supplied.

Diana

"Had an IKEA trip last week. If it's not pink and/or green I don't want it!"

Image: Supplied.

Alexandra

"Family-sized bed to fit all four sons for movie nights."

Image: Supplied.

Claire

"Not sure if it’s cute, but I certainly love these colours, especially now we are in autumn! I've styled them with white sheets (find them easier to wash), European cushions for height, linen cushions for texture and more texture with the throw."

Image: Supplied.

Feature image: Supplied.