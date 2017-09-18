Incredible ways you can store your makeup, according to top beauty bloggers.

Until a few weeks ago, the state of my makeup collection was… offensive.

There were multiple makeup bags full of foundations with no lids, half empty mascaras, contouring kits I purchased when I was ambitious enough to think one day I’d contour, and a brown eye shadow that has somehow spilled and got all over my hands every time I tried to find something.

One day, as I was applying my foundation mixed in with the rogue brown eye shadow I whispered to myself, “This is not ideal.”

So, I went onto YouTube and watched more ‘MAKEUP STORAGE OVERHAUL’ videos than I would care to admit.

I learned many, many new tricks, and also worked out where you can buy storage items for as cheap as possible. Here are the most important takeaways:

Lipstick

Lauren Curtis has a frankly absurd amount of lipstick and I for one cannot stop looking at it.

She has an enormous dressing table, with separate drawers for each product.

Most of her lipsticks stand upright, so you don't have to a rummage in order to find the one you're looking for.

Genius.

Howard Storage World sells lipstick organisers for $15, that look like this:

You can buy them here.

Alternatively, Kmart sells cosmetic organisers for $7, with a specific spot for lipsticks.

You can buy this product, here.

POST CONTINUES BELOW: Zoe Foster Blake's beauty advice for busy women.

Mascara and eyeliner

Chloe Morello keeps her mascaras and eyeliners in various containers, inside her dressing table.

You can buy plastic drawers that allow you to lay everything out, like eyeliner, mascara and blush.

This product is $39.99 from Catch, and you can buy it here.

Your other option is to store mascara and eyeliner in pots, jars or canisters, which you can buy for less than $10 from Ikea or Kmart. Here's an example of a cube organised from Kmart for $7:

You can buy this product, here.

Brushes

A number of beauty bloggers keep their brushes in canisters much like the one above, and fill it with coffee beans so the brushes stay upright.

Otherwise, anything from a toothbrush holder to a jar to a small vase works to store all your makeup brushes.

Kmart has lots of jars just like this, that will cost you less than $5.

You can check them out here and here.

Eye shadow

Lauren Curtis and Chloe Morello have never ending eye shadow collections, and store them by simply placing dividers in a drawer.

A pack of four organiser baskets retail at $8 from Howard's Storage World, and you can buy them here.

Foundation/concealer/bronzer

Lauren Curtis' space for foundation is similar to eye shadow.

The boxes are square rather than narrow, and can also be purchased at Howard's Storage World in a set of four for $8.

If, like me, you're pressed for space, there are a number of affordable shelves you can purchase from Ikea (like this one) or wall hangings like this one (it's only $8 on Amazon):

May your makeup collection no longer be chaotic, and perpetually stained with foundation and/or mascara.

