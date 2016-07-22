Office food thief caught in breastmilk surprise.

For many of us, working out how to stop the office food thief can be a full-time, soul destroying job.

But thanks to one Reddit user, the ultimate revenge for those self-entitled bastards has finally been revealed.

Sharing her ingenious trick via Reddit, the user posted a photo that showed a bottle of Nestle coffee creamer with a Post-it note attached.

Here's how to stop the office food thief. Source: Reddit.

"Good morning," the note read.

"To whomever has been enjoying my coffee creamer all week... Surprise!!! You've been drinking my breast milk. Hope you've enjoyed. Cheers! - B" it continued, before the final, last smug, twist of the knife was added.

"P.S. it's organic. So no worries".

Breast milk, good for so many things. Post continues.

Sadly, the Reddit user didn't confirm whether or not the thief had fessed up to the crime, or if their sudden intake of organic breast-milk had filled them with any kind of magical powers.

But one thing is for sure, they're sure to think twice before reaching for the clearly marked ham and cheese sandwich or coffee creamer again.