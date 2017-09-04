The parenting video people without kids just don't understand.

Anyone who has a child or has babysat a child knows getting them to sleep can be a big production. A production that doesn’t end once the kid is asleep. Because that’s when the real song and dance number begins, stealthily getting out of the room without waking them up.

South African mum, Caryn Chelin Morris, understands that challenge and found a creative way of getting out of the room without waking her son up.

Caryn’s husband, Tyrone Morris, posted a video of his wife’s exit from their son’s room on his Facebook page with the caption:

“The best thing about having cameras in your house is watching your wife trying to exit the room after putting your son down!! Sometimes you have to use your initiative for your exit!!”

After putting her son in his crib, Caryn lies down on her back on the floor and sort of snake-slithers out of the room.

With the night vision camera you can see her eyes are on her son in his crib the entire time, watching to make sure he doesn’t notice she’s leaving.

It’s really quite impressive.

Thankfully, she makes it out of the room with the baby still asleep. A victory parents around the world are cheering.

Since Tyrone posted the video on January 14, Caryn’s snake slither has been viewed over 21 million times. And among the over 51,000 comments are parents tagging each other asking “Was this you last night?” and “Have you tried this?”

Basically, Caryn is inspiring parents around the world to give the snake slither a try in their own homes.

As one mum put it, “I see this in my future”.

