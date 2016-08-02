I don’t know about you, but my mornings run pretty tight. After I get ready for the day and making sure I’ve made time for breakfast, often I find myself struggling to decide whether I can afford to squeeze in the essential steps I need to look after my skin.

Sure, I want to make myself look and feel good so I can get the most out of my day, but being under the pump means that time often slips away, and I’ll find myself relegating my skincare and makeup routine to whatever I can manage to do on the train to work.

When it comes to skin care, there are so many considerations: do I need to moisturise if I have oily skin? Is this product going to clog my pores? Do I even have room in my makeup bag for yet another product that promises to make my skin glow?

No matter how busy you are, you should always set aside time for skin care. Image: iStock.

To make things easier for myself (and for everyone who leads a busy lifestyle), I’ve narrowed down my entire skin routine to the four products I need to get radiant-looking skin every day. Here are my picks.

1. Moisturiser.

Stress, dietary choices, a change in the weather - there are so many lifestyle factors that can contribute to dry skin. In order to ensure you keep your skin hydrated and feeling fresh and youthful, it’s important to moisturise daily.

As someone who has always had oily skin, I didn’t think that moisturising was important – in actual fact, I thought it would have made my skin even greasier.

I was surprised to find that oily skin is often a result of dehydration, so the skin produces oil to restore its natural balance. Due to this, incorporating moisturising into your daily routine is a great remedy for oily skin, and will actually help your skin self-regulate. As someone with oily skin, I always look out for non comendogenic oil free moisturisers to avoid blocked pores.

A great moisturiser will also act as a primer for your skin, ensuring that your makeup has a smooth, even base to stick to, which allows it to last for hours as you get on with your day.

A great moisturiser will also act as a primer for your skin. Image: iStock.

2. Sunscreen.

The first rule of skincare, in my opinion, is to make sure you’re always protecting it from harsh UV rays. We live in Australia – we were all taught how to slip, slop, slap in primary school, and even though we might not be out playing in the sun all day, this lesson is still as relevant now as ever. Even minimal exposure to the sun – say, during your walk to work from the station – can be harmful to the skin, so ensuring you apply an SPF everyday will help prevent discolouration and signs of aging.

3. Corrector.

If watching makeup tutorials on YouTube has taught me one thing, it’s the importance of a corrector. Unlike a concealer that covers up blemishes, a corrector works to brighten the skin and unify your skin tone, fighting signs of dullness and ageing. From redness caused by pimples or irritation, to unifying uneven skin tone, to wanting to minimise dark circles under your eyes, corrector can combat it all.

Unifying your skin tone will make your skin look brighter and more youthful. Image: iStock.

4. Foundation.

If you’re anything like me, foundation has become an essential in your makeup kit. And also a must-have in my work bag, glove box and in the medicine cabinet at my parents’ place -- I literally keep stashes of it everywhere. There’s not much that makes me feel as fresh and beautiful as having flawless, radiant skin, and foundation gives me that.

There’s no doubt that applying a heavy foundation everyday can clog your pores and make your skin feel congested, so I’ve started looking for a light-weight option that also has great coverage.

To save those precious minutes in the morning, and have the confidence that I am looking after my skin, I recommend Garnier BB Cream. It is a multi-tasking product which combines the 4 must have skincare essentials into one simple application.

As well as working as a foundation, Garnier BB Cream acts as a moisturiser to keep my skin healthy and hydrated all day long, as well as keeping me protected against harsh UV rays.

Garnier BB Cream is a four-in-one product to keep skin hydrated and radiant-looking. Image: supplied.

Instead of buying additional corrector pens, Garnier BB Cream already incorporates all the colour-correcting technologies that unifies my skin tone and fights signs of dullness and aging.

Not only does it fill my skin with all the good stuff it needs to keep healthy and hydrated, but Garnier BB Cream also makes my skin look flawless and radiant too. Now I can achieve the fresh and radiant makeup look that I love combined with dermatological benefits my skin needs, so I can get on with my day with the confidence of beautiful, fresh-looking skin.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Garnier. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

What are some products you swear by for great skin?