I don't recognise the person in the mirror.

I used to think that ageing happened slowly and gradually. But it doesn’t.

You go to bed one day looking like you and then you wake up and suddenly you’re so unlike you that you do a bit of a double take. It takes a bit of adjusting.

You might pull out some old photos to see if it’s just your imagination. That’s what I did.

It was NOT my imagination.

I don’t have frown lines on my forehead like my friends do but I have lines above my eyebrows. I must be a bit of an eyebrow raiser.

My eyebrow hair has thinned, as have my eyelashes. Hair thins out all over your body. Nobody told me that.

My crow’s feet now fan from the corner of my eyes almost all the way to my hairline and they are starting to blend in with the lines under my eyes.

I’ve noticed that my nose isn’t as cute and pert as it once was. The bottom half has widened. And there are gigantic pores all over it.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Frostbland. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

My cheeks are starting to droop and it’s particularly noticeable right at the bottom of my face. If I shake my face, I can feel them move.

When did the skin on my neck get so wobbly and thin? I have a turkey gobble.

Is that a long hair on my chin? And more big pores, all over my chin, just like the ones on my nose.

I have discolouration on the top of my forehead and on the sides of my cheeks next to my ears. I don’t know where they came from or even when they first appeared.

And my lips are thinner, especially my top lip. I’ve never been more tempted to get a bit of filler in it. But I’m just not a needles and surgical kind of person. I’ll use every cream and serum and blurring product on the market – but keep sharp objects away from me.

I moisturise twice a day now, all over my face and down my chin and neck. I use indeed labs’ nanoblur, which corrects the appearance of ageing, including lines, wrinkles, crow’s feet, sagginess and enlarged pores.

I use a liquid foundation now and only put it on lightly, to prevent it from resting in my wrinkles. I need under eye concealer and I don’t go near powder, even when I’m shiny. I blot with tissue paper instead. Sparkly eye shadows are out. Shimmery ones are still okay, but not too much. And nothing brightly coloured.

When you have a concentration of wrinkles on your face like I do around my eyes, you want to draw attention away from that area, not draw attention to it.

I use cream blush only. No powder on my face, under any circumstances, not even on my cheeks. Especially not on my cheeks.

And I’m heavily into lip gloss, the kinds that plump your lips up as well as give them a bit of light colour.

You don’t need to go to the extremes of facial surgery to fight ageing. All you need are the right products and a few tips and tricks. Also, what you put on your face before you even touch your makeup bag is just as important as the cosmetics you use. So choose them carefully. And use them religiously.

Then, when you look in the mirror, you may not look the same as you did in those photos of you in your youth, but you’ll look like a different version of that person, and one that looks pretty darn good for her age.

We believe in pushing the boundaries of science and challenging the status quo of beauty standards.

What do you worry most about ageing?

Not everyone chooses to age gracefully. Check out these stars who have had surgery…