"The simple way I've learnt to perfect winged eyeliner on my hooded lids."

I have been using eyeliner for more than half my life and, while there was nothing wrong with how I used to wear it, it was this year that I perfected the cat-eye wing for my hooded eyes.
And it's all thanks to watching Gen Z on TikTok.
Here's how to create a smokey eye without black, to go with your winged liner. Post continues below.
TikTok, an app where 27 per cent of users are between the ages of 13-17.
It's fascinating and so addictive to use. The algorithm is so advanced that it immediately knew I was into beauty, and within a few weeks I was getting skincare tips as well as makeup transformations and tutorial videos popping up on my 'For You' page.
It was on this page that I came across various eyeliner tutorials, done by girls half my age. As soon as I saw that their method was vastly different to mine, I knew I had to try.
@clownbabyy_
xtra sharp eyeliner for hooded eyes ✨sorry if it’s fast this is my first time doing something like this ##fyp ##foryou ##makeup ##eyes ##retro ##vintage♬ Just like Heaven - 2006 Remaster - The Cure
@elliemakeupartist
For all my hooded eye folks out there. Winged liner tutorial ✔️ Reply to @eatingisaseriousmatter ##makeupartist ##makeuptutorial ##wingedeyeliner ##makeup ##eyeliner♬ city of angels x valentino - rapidsongs
@cristiana.ioana._
@theboldfacemakeup lashes ‘WORTH IT’ and eyebrow pencil shade B6 ##eyeliner ##eyelashes ##eyelinertutorial ##fyp ##makeup ##makeuptutorial♬ #HotSeat - Mia Moore
@mayfiscella
Wait I didn’t think it’d turn out so nice?! ##eyeliner ##hoodedeyes ##hoodedeyeliner ##doubleeyelid ##asianeyes ##asianmakeup ##fyp ##foryoupage♬ original sound - Sazxmai
@mandylikes
Never doing eyeliner not like this ever again 🙈 ##makeuptips ##beautytips ##eyelinertutorial♬ original sound - Sazxmai
After analysing and copying various 10 to 15-second tutorials on TikTok, I believe I have now perfected the ultimate wing for my hooded eyes. Here are the steps:
Start with an eyeliner that you are comfortable using. I like to use an eyeliner pen. A few favourites are Maybelline’s Hyper Easy Eyeliner, MACqueen (a Korean brand) Waterproof Eyeliner and Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Eyeliner.
First, draw a line from the outer edge of your waterline upwards towards your temple. The longer and higher this line is, the more dramatic your wing will be.
Then, look forward and draw a mini line from the top point to the top of your lid’s hood. Fill it in with small strokes.
Next, look down and draw a curved line from the bottom of that triangle to your lash line at the topmost part of your eye. This was the part that I had to practice the most because my crease is quite deep so it distorts the line.
After you’ve filled it in you should have a pretty cool looking wing like this:
I like to go in next and draw a line from the inner corners of my eyes and connect the wing. I also lined my inner corners here because it looked edgy and fun.
That’s it!
I’d admit it took a couple of tries but, now that I have perfected it, I cannot imagine doing my eyeliner any other way. And I have the lovely Gen Z beauty experts of TikTok to thank for this hack.
For more from Mandy, follow her on Instagram.
Feature image: Supplied.Are you a Grandmother, Mum with a bub or a Mum to be? We want to hear from you. Take our quick feedback survey now.