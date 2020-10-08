"The simple way I've learnt to perfect winged eyeliner on my hooded lids."

I have been using eyeliner for more than half my life and, while there was nothing wrong with how I used to wear it, it was this year that I perfected the cat-eye wing for my hooded eyes.

And it's all thanks to watching Gen Z on TikTok.

TikTok, an app where 27 per cent of users are between the ages of 13-17.

It's fascinating and so addictive to use. The algorithm is so advanced that it immediately knew I was into beauty, and within a few weeks I was getting skincare tips as well as makeup transformations and tutorial videos popping up on my 'For You' page.

It was on this page that I came across various eyeliner tutorials, done by girls half my age. As soon as I saw that their method was vastly different to mine, I knew I had to try.





After analysing and copying various 10 to 15-second tutorials on TikTok, I believe I have now perfected the ultimate wing for my hooded eyes. Here are the steps:

Start with an eyeliner that you are comfortable using. I like to use an eyeliner pen. A few favourites are Maybelline’s Hyper Easy Eyeliner, MACqueen (a Korean brand) Waterproof Eyeliner and Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Eyeliner.

First, draw a line from the outer edge of your waterline upwards towards your temple. The longer and higher this line is, the more dramatic your wing will be.

Image: Supplied.

Then, look forward and draw a mini line from the top point to the top of your lid’s hood. Fill it in with small strokes.

Image: Supplied.

Next, look down and draw a curved line from the bottom of that triangle to your lash line at the topmost part of your eye. This was the part that I had to practice the most because my crease is quite deep so it distorts the line.

Image: Supplied.

After you’ve filled it in you should have a pretty cool looking wing like this:

Image: Supplied.

I like to go in next and draw a line from the inner corners of my eyes and connect the wing. I also lined my inner corners here because it looked edgy and fun.

Image: Supplied.

That’s it!

I’d admit it took a couple of tries but, now that I have perfected it, I cannot imagine doing my eyeliner any other way. And I have the lovely Gen Z beauty experts of TikTok to thank for this hack.

