"I'm only going to say this once." The rant about school drop off lines going viral.

There’s really nothing more stress-inducing than the morning school run.

Of course, there’s the added stress of getting the lunchbox packed and ready to go and making sure the kids are actually out the door on time, but as all parents know, there’s one aspect that truly trumps all others – the dreaded school drop-off.

From dealing with endless school traffic and last minute requests for cash for the canteen, it’s not fun.

But one mum thinks she has a solution.

And boy, is she spot on.

Posting to Facebook, mum Stephanie Blakely Calabrace argued that if everyone worked together and did the school drop off properly, the process wouldn’t be so damn painful.

“I’m only going to say this once. If you have to bathe and dress your kids, comb their hair, scramble them an egg and write them a send off letter before they can exit the car – YOU DO NOT BELONG IN THE SCHOOL DROP OFF LINE,” she wrote.

“Only people who raised their kids to jump out of the car with backpacks loaded like they are storming the beaches of Normandy while the car is at a slow roll are allowed in the drop off line,” she added.

“I will be giving stink eye warnings today but tomorrow I’m issuing citations.”

The hilarious post clearly rang true with many parents, with her Facebook rant quickly going viral. In just a few weeks, the post has been shared over 10,000 times with hundreds of frustrated parents sharing their own school drop-off dilemmas.

“Finally! I thought I was alone in this campaign,” one woman wrote.

“Oh my goodness this is the best! Like someone read my mind while I’m on morning duty!” another wrote.

But not everyone understood Stephanie’s humour.

“A few were offended and accused me of being impatient, intolerant, and targeting kids with special needs,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Good luck on the next school run, parents.