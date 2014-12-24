5 easy ways to relieve stress in the moment.

Image via iStock

With end-of-year work projects to wrap up, Christmas around the corner and family commitments filling your calendar, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed at this time of year. Here, Karina Stewart, co-founder of Kamalaya Wellness Sanctuary, offers her 5 tips for quick and effective stress relief:

1. Slow down & breathe

No matter what you are doing, take a mental note to consciously slow down. Take a pause for only one or two minutes and focus on 10 deep abdominal breaths. Inhale through the nose and breathe deeply and slowly into the abdomen then exhale through the mouth. It is proven that this practice lowers cortisol levels immediately and significantly. You will feel it!

2. Gentle stretching

In stressful situations our body becomes as tense as our mind and a few gentle stretches can help in releasing tension and calming down. Just outstretch your arms up to the ceiling, gently twist your waist while seated and stretch your legs.

3. Use pressure points

Another technique for immediate stress relief is to stimulate certain pressure points. A good one is located three fingers down from your wrist between the two tendons. Pressing this point on each side for 30 to 60 seconds does not only regulate the heart rate, but also opens and relaxes the chest as well as the diaphragm.

4. Ear massage

With an ear massage you are stimulating acupuncture points effecting the whole body. Start with pinching and massaging the top of your ear, slowly moving down to the ear lobes. Then gently massage the inner part of the external ear.

5. Aromatherapy

Some essential oils used in aromatherapy can also help reducing stress immediately. Just put a few drops of lavender or sandalwood essential oil in your hands and inhale deeply. Both plants are natural stress relievers and improve mental focus.

