ROADTEST: 'We wanted glasses for 3 different occasions. So we tried on basically everything at Specsavers.’

Kee Reece is a cool person. She's the type of person who commands attention when she walks into a room – because of her confidence, warmth, and completely unselfconscious sense of style.

Then... there's me.

I'm the complete opposite. I've been told before that I have an astounding lack of presence when I walk into a room (it wasn't said in a mean way, because it really is just a fact), and I have absolutely no sense of style.

But that's okay. Because in the world, we have Kees and we have Clares. And sometimes, we both need glasses.

We were lucky enough to be offered the chance to try on a bunch of styles from Specsavers, and deep-dive on their range of frames from designer brands like Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO, Marc Jacobs and Country Road.

Here's exactly what happened.

Clare

For months now, I've been on a tumultuous style journey.

Earlier this year, I came to terms with the fact that I have never had any idea what I'm doing when it comes to fashion and style. And that extends to... my glasses.

Mum I'm so mad about the haircut. But also the glasses. Image: Supplied.

For years, I simply didn't wear them. Traumatised by the above, I convinced myself I didn't need them anyway, and ignored the strange faces I got when squinting at anything I had to read in public.

Then in early 2020, as we all started working from home, it became obvious. I was getting headaches. I needed to be fully set up to work from home. And I bloody needed glasses.

Still, I haven't been able to find a pair (or pairs) that work. I have a weirdly narrow face and a huge forehead and I feel silly in most pairs I try on. At the optometrist, I pretty much grabbed the first pair I saw, and they were... terrible.

So when Specsavers offered me the opportunity to try on a bunch of glasses, I jumped at it. Specsavers offer optical services for eyesight testing (by a qualified optometrist) and sell glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses. They stock a huge range (I'm talking 1,200 choices... woah) of local and international designer brands and styles, and are famous for their 2 pair offers (starting at 2 pairs for $149).

Here's my roadtest of a bunch of glasses, for three different occasions.

Work

For the last few months I've been working from home, which definitely impacts how I dress and present myself for work.

But when we're meeting with clients or having company-wide meetings, I need to look professional. And also be able to... see everyone. So I tried on three different styles of glasses to work out what I felt most comfortable in.

Selfies are painful. But less so when you're loving your glasses?? Image: Supplied.

Most surprisingly, I actually liked them all. I used Specsavers' virtual try-on feature on their website to select them, and it paid off. Generally, they were the right styles for my face.

My favourite were definitely the Specsavers Saluda pair in the middle. They're simple and clean and I like the subtle colour of the frames. They're about one million times better than the old ones I currently have, which I won't even share a picture of because no one ever needs to see them again.

Date night

Going out anywhere is always a bit awkward when you're pretending you don't need glasses. I find myself squinting at the menu and struggling to read signs, which kills the romance a bit if you're on a date.

So I needed a pair of glasses I could wear somewhere nice, that complimented a statement dress. I tried on two styles:

Ignore my claw hand. Image: Supplied.

I think it's obvious from my expression which ones I preferred. I love the Tommy Hilfiger frames on the left, because they feel a bit softer on my face, and aren't too harsh against a bright outfit. While I don't claim to know the first thing about style, I think tortoiseshell might work well on blondes?

With that said, the black Alex Perry frames on the right look more sophisticated. Perhaps they'd be the choice if I was wearing black or something more formal. Still a great pair, nonetheless.

Weekend with friends

Ever since I was a teenager, I've never been able to find the right pair of sunnies for my face. I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT SUITS ME.

But a pair of prescription sunglasses (figuratively) kill about eight birds with one stone, so I tried on two styles.

Hello Summer. Image: Supplied.

The ones on the left – Specsavers Coldwater Sun RX – were my clear favourites.

Again, I think tortoiseshell works?

Someone cooler than me could probably pull off aviators, but I prefer a simpler look.

All in all, I'm blown away by the variety I found at Specsavers.

Believe me – if this complete style novice can find pairs that work for all occasions, you can too.

Kee

I have been so excited to try the Specsavers range of optical and sunglasses! For as long as I can remember, I always wanted glasses. Some of my first memories are of playing with my grandad's gold aviator-style reading glasses, thinking how pretty and cool he looked in them.

As I got older I remember being so envious of my friends and classmates who wore glasses, that they had another opportunity to express themselves and complement their outfit! Thank goodness for bad eyesight then (lol) because in my early twenties my time finally came.

Now, those who know me know I have never been one to shy away from a statement frame, but increasingly I crave variety and the freedom to mix and match my frames to suit my mood or sartorial choices that day. Specsavers make having the freedom to mix and match affordable with the great 2 designer styles for $199 offer, and a huge range of quality frames available to choose from.

Annoyingly, my party trick is that I think I look good in ANY pair of glasses. Can I say that? It’s my one talent I reckon I can claim! But look, it actually works against me when trying to decide between frames... so here we go!

**CUE 2000s teen movie fashion montage music**

Work

All this staring at myself on Google Hangouts has me craving some diversity in my (waist up) looks. The glasses I have at the moment are quite thick with a dark tortoiseshell look, so I’d like something a little more lightweight and colourful so I pop on screen, but still feel professional - even though I’m definitely wearing pyjama bottoms!

Here's what I tried on:

Loooove. Image: Supplied.

The winners. Image: Supplied.

See what I mean? They all look SO good!!

But the ones in the second photo – the blue frames from DKNY – are my pick.

The blue is subtle enough to feel profesh but funky enough to feel like myself!

Date night

This is where I want to have fun. Something completely different to my work look. A style that feels luxe and chic, and makes me feel beautiful!

At first I tried these two. Image: Supplied.

Obsessed with these. Image: Supplied.

I love these gold frames from Specsavers! I feel like they bring out my skin tone and compliment my hair colour. Also love the no nose bridge style, the perfect chic look to compliment my colourful outfit!

Weekend with friends

At the moment, a weekend with friends is really a COVID-safe walk with a girlfriend. And I was not going to miss this opportunity to add to the sunglasses collection!

Basically, I need a style that compliments my activewear attire when walking with a friend.

Very cool. Image: Supplied.

The faves. Image: Supplied.

Oh, just me being chic in Carla Zampatti sunglasses. The second style were my favourite, because I love the large style. They're perfect for sunny brunch dates with the girls, or – more likely right now – a COVID-approved walk!

So there you have it: two very different women trying on a bunch of styles from Specsavers, for three kinds of occasions.

And both of us found ones that feel perfectly 'us'.

Feature Image: Supplied.