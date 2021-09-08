How do you get your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on your phone? It's surprisingly simple.

As more and more Aussies get the jab, we're hearing further talk about greater freedoms for fully vaccinated people.

So, to help identify those who are fully vaccinated, the Federal Government has launched COVID-19 digital certificates.

These certificates will come in handy as we open up, and especially for those in NSW, when new freedoms come into effect for fully-vaccinated adults around outdoor recreation this month.

For those of us who have only had one jab, you won't be able to access your COVID-19 digital certificate just yet.

But you can still follow the steps below to access your immunisation history statement with a record of your first jab.

For those who have had their two jabs, here's your step-by-step guide to getting your COVID-19 digital certificate on your phone.

If you have Medicare.

If you have a Medicare card, you can access your COVID-19 Digital Certificate by logging into the Express Plus Medicare app or your Medicare online account through myGov.

If you have the Express Plus Medicare app, simply login and under "Services" click "Immunisation History". This will bring up your past immunisation history and allow you to access your COVID-19 Digital Certificate.

To access your Medicare online account through myGov, follow the steps below.

1. Login or set up a myGov account.

By now, there's a good chance you already have a myGov account, it's where you go for tax, Centrelink and to check on that fun rising HELP debt.

If you don't have a myGov account, you can easily create one here.

2. Link your Medicare to your myGov account.

If you've already done this, you can skip this step.

If not, grab your Medicare card from your wallet and follow these steps to create an online Medicare account.

3. Log into your Medicare account and click "view immunisation history".

Simply log into your Medicare account and you will be taken to a homepage with the option to view your past immunisation history.

Click on the button "view immunisation history" and then select your name.

4. Add your COVID-19 digital certificate to your Apple Wallet or it save to phone for Google Pay.

From there, you'll be given the option to access your COVID-19 digital certificate and add it to your Apple Wallet or save it to phone for Google Pay.

That's it!

And just a little note, if you're on an Android device, you will need to use Google Chrome to set this up. But if you're using an iOS device, you can use Safari or Google Chrome.

If you don't have Medicare.

If you don't have Medicare, you can simply add your COVID-19 digital certificate on your phone using the Individual Healthcare Identifiers service (IHI service).

1. Login to myGov.

If you don't have a myGov account, you can create one here.

2. Select the Individual Healthcare Identifiers service and click "view immunisation history".

Once you selected Individual Healthcare Identifiers service, you will be taken to a homepage with the option to view your past immunisation history.

Click on the button "view immunisation history" and then select your name.

From there, you'll be given the option to access your COVID-19 digital certificate and add it to your Apple Wallet or save to phone for Google Pay.

Again, if you're on an Android device, you will need to use Google Chrome to set this up. But if you're using an iOS device, you can use Safari or Google Chrome.

What if my vaccine isn't showing up?

If you've had your COVID-19 jab but it hasn't shown up yet, don't worry.

According to the Digital Health website, "It can take a few days for new vaccinations to appear on your immunisation history statement."

"If you have received one or both of your COVID-19 vaccinations and it is not appearing on your statement, please check again in a few days."

If your COVID-19 vaccinations aren't showing after 10 days, call the Australian Immunisation Register.

