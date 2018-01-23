Ed Kavalee broke down in tears while talking about how he met his wife Tiffiny Hall.

Last year was a wonderfully chaotic one for Ed Kavalee. The Aussie entertainer quit a long-standing job at Triple M, started a new one at 2Day FM and became a father.

The 38-year-old’s wife, The Biggest Loser trainer Tiffiny Hall, gave birth to their son, Arnold Martin Kavalee, in September after three years of marriage.

But it’s the moment it all began ten years ago that still puts a lump in his throat.

“Every time I walk through Sydney airport – I may get emotional here – but I remember the exact spot…” he told news.com.au, choking up.

“I remember where I was when I called her for the first time. Every time I walk past that spot in Sydney airport it always reminds me.”

The pair met while Kavalee was working at Nova radio station and Hall was an athlete on Channel 7 show, Gladiators.

“I was doing fill-in radio and I got her to come in for an interview like three times in a row,” he said.

“The third time the publicist at Channel Seven goes to me, ‘It’s getting a bit ridiculous that you keep asking Tiffiny in.’ And Tiff turned to me and said, ‘Yeah, it is ridiculous. When are you just going to ask me out?’ And that’s how we got together.”

In the years since, Hall and Kavalee’s relationship has played out in the media spotlight, but the pair took some much-needed time away from it all after Arnie’s birth late last year.

The pregnancy had been a difficult one. Hall suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which involves severe nausea from the early stages of conception all the way to birth. She was hospitalised every three to four weeks.

“I was even throwing up with every contraction during labour,” Hall told Mamamia last year.

And the birth wasn’t easy either. Her son rushed into the world in just two hours, but with the umbilical cord around his neck.

“Ed was really stressed in the delivery room. Arnold was born with the cord around his neck and Ed saw the obstetrician pull it off. Arnold was pretty limp afterwards… it was very scary.

“It was hard on Ed, it was really hard on Ed.”

Mia Freedman speaks to Personal Trainer and Tae Kwon Do Master Tiffiny Hall about The Biggest Loser, post-baby bodies, and sharing a very untraditional post-birth photo.



Thankfully, they came out the other side with happy, healthy little boy. And while she’s eased back into the fitness world with her new program TIFFXO, the new mother is intent on helping counter the pressures placed on women after child birth.

“There’s not enough emphasis on mental health recovery after birth, it’s all about ‘my body looks like this’,” Hall said.

“I don’t appreciate it when women are [posing on Instagram] in a bikini two weeks later, it’s not easy or fair for other women.

“I know what it takes [to get my pre-baby body] and it takes a lot of time and sacrifice and I’m not willing to diet while I’m breastfeeding. I’m not going to jeopardise my milk supply.

“Getting to know my baby is what’s important to me right now.”