tv

The new House Of Cards trailer has just dropped and it is intense.

WARNING: Spoilers for Season Four ahead…

It’s here. They’re ready. We’re terrified.

Netflix’s hit political drama House Of Cards has dropped the official trailer for its fifth season.

Season Four left fans reeling as the Underwoods faced one near miss after another. And it ended almost as dramatically as it began,  as Frank (Kevin Spacey), and Carrie Underwood (Robin Wright), watched the live execution of the hostage they had worked so tirelessly to save.

It seems that Season Five will see Frank entering the next election against Republican nominee and rival Governor Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman), with a few tricks up his sleeve.

The new season is set to premiere on May 30.

Love TV so much you can’t help but talk about it? Us too. Listen to the latest episode of our television podcast below. 

