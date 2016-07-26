Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Horror after footage of Australian children shackled, hooded and tear gassed is made public.

“If the treatment we saw had been meted out overseas to Australian animals, there would have been national uproar. This simply cannot be allowed to pass, this happening in our own country.”

The reaction to shocking footage of children shackled, hooded and tear gassed in an Australian detention centre has been swift and uncompromising.

“It is unacceptable and needs to be changed.”

Last night’s Four Corners aired disturbing vision of boys strapped into a mechanical restraint chairs and abused.

One 17-year-old boy who was a detainee at the centre suffered multiple incidents of alleged abuse over a five-year period from October 2010. Boys held also in isolation cells at the detention centre and they were were tear-gassed in 2014.

On Q& A the actions portrayed in the vision was condemned. Rev Peter Kurti, a research fellow at think-tank the Centre for independent Studies, said the footage was “disgraceful”.

Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Craig Laundy, said he was shocked while president of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Gillian Triggs said she was horrified.

“It’s an extremely distressing piece of footage to look at and I have visited many detention centres, sadly, I have never seen conditions of that kind and I have never seen people treated in that way.”

The footage, was part of an investigation into the mistreatment and abuse of youths at the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin.

Reportedly, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced there will be a Royal Commission into the in-detention abuse in the Northern Territory this morning.

2. Gerard Baden-Clay’s fate may be finally sealed today in sentence appeal.

The high court will today decide the fate of convicted murderer Gerard Baden-Clay as a “full bench” hears the Crown’s appeal to reinstate Baden-Clay’s murder conviction after the Queensland Court of Appeal’s decision to downgrade it to manslaughter last year.

Lawyers for the crown will argue that the appeal court looked at the case in a “piecemeal” fashion after wrongly concluding there was no motive for murder.

The Courier Mail reports that a second “overflow” courtroom will be made available after a high level of public interest in the case.

Baden-Clay murdered his wife Allison in 2014.

3. Father gets 15 years’ jail for the abuse of the daughter he got pregnant.

A Victorian man has been jailed for 15 years for prolonged sexual abuse of his daughter, which resulted in her becoming pregnant when she was 14, reports The Age.

The man was sentenced to a non-parole period of 12 years, for abusing his daughter from when she was seven.

She later gave birth to a boy who was her father’s biological son, and the boy, now a teen has intellectual and physical disabilities.

In sentencing the judge also criticized the girl’s mother who knew of the abuse.

“To describe it as vile and repugnant is inadequate. It was an appalling breach of trust by you of [your daughter],” the judge told the 60-year-old man.

For help: Lifeline 13 11 14. Kid’s Helpline: 1800 55 1800. DV and Sexual Abuse hotline 27/4: 1800 737 732

4. Accused balcony killer Gable Tostee boasts of sleeping with 260 women.

Gable Tostee, now calls himself Eric Thomas.

Gable Tostee, the man accused of the murder of New Zealand woman Warriena Wright after he met her on Tinder has been caught out giving “dating” advice to other men on Facebook.

Writing under the name of Eric Thomas, Tostee offered advice on a private men’s page on Facebook on how to seduce a girl on Tinder.

According to The Courier Mail he also boasted of sleeping with 260 women.

“How many girls have you slept with,” he wrote on the page ‘Blokes Advice’ a private Facebook community with almost 2000 members

“Honest replies only. 260 here.” Tostee told followers.

Tostee is accused of the murder of Ms Wright who fell 14 floors to her death from the balcony of Tostee’s luxury apartment, just hours after they met on Tinder.

It is alleged that Tostee’s actions in the lead-up to her being on the balcony caused her death.

5. Son of murdered policeman tells Pauline Hanson to stop referencing his dad.

The son of murdered NSW police accountant Curtis Cheng has told Pauline Hanson to stop using his father's death as an example of Muslim migration to Australia and the risk of terrorism.

Alpha Cheng has written an open letter to Pauline Hanson saying she promotes fear and exclusion, saying his family has suffered from hate promoted by Ms Hanson's One Nation party since the 1990s.

"My father was murdered by a 15-year old boy. I cannot deny the fact that the perpetrators professed to be followers of ISIS, however, it does not follow from these facts that Muslims should be feared."

Curtis Cheng, a longtime police accountant and father of two, was shot as he left the NSW Police Force headquarters in Parramatta on October 2.

"My dad was a gentle and peaceful man; his name should not be used to promote fear and exclusion," Mr Cheng said.

6. Pregnant woman raped with an object, before likely being kicked in the head and strangled to death.

A court has heard that a pregnant woman was stomped on, raped and left to die "face down in the grass" of a Logan yard.

Joan Ryther, 27, was eight weeks pregnant when she was killed in May 2013 as she made her way to work at a McDonalds’s in Logan.

The QLD woman’s bloodied and partially clothed body was found the next day in the front yard of a home, just metres from her workplace.

Andrew Michael Burke, 21, has pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Supreme Court in Brisbane after police allege his DNA was found on the clothing worn by Ms Ryther. He did not know Ms Ryther but admitted trying to steal a car in Leichhardt St that same night, where her body was found.

Crown prosecutor Glen Cash told the jury Ms Ryther was raped with an object, leaving her with massive injuries before likely being kicked in the head and strangled.

"She was viciously assaulted," he said.

7. Two boys, aged just 10 and 11 treated in hospital after taking ice.

Two children, aged just 10 and 11 have been treated in hospital after police found them suffering "headaches and hallucinations” while vomiting and acting clearly distressed in a skate park in the central coast suburb of Wyong in NSW on Sunday afternoon.

Wyong Police's Chief Inspector Col Lott said the boys were “vomiting, they were crying and they were generally distressed," he said.

They were taken to Wyong Hospital and treated after doctors detected ice, or methamphetamine, in the boys' bloodstreams, police said.

Inspector Lott said it the boys had been smoking marijuana that had been laced with ice reports the ABC.

According to police, the drugs were found in one of the boy's homes.

