HOROSCOPES: Get out of your comfort zone this week, Taurus.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 12. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

If you're searching for something you've misplaced or feeling an emotional void left by someone special, Venus is working in your favour. Look in the spots you'd usually overlook for that missing item — it's likely hiding in plain sight. And if it's a personal loss you're dealing with, Venus is there to help you process and move forward. Clarity and comfort are closer than you think.

POWER DAY Saturday.

Mercury is stirring your cosmic pot in a big way, all to spark excitement and push you out of that all-too-familiar comfort zone. It's a thrilling call to action! Dive into areas ripe with growth and opportunity — whether that's sparking up a new romance, exploring a daring investment, or finding new ways of thinking — with an eager heart and open mind. This is the week to transform a new beginning into something meaningful.

POWER DAY Thursday.

Thanks to Mercury, your planetary ruler, you're putting in a lot of work behind the scenes. However, if your efforts aren't being noticed, remember that each task you tackle, from building your professional brand to managing heavy family duties, ultimately invests in your future success. Keep going, stay focused, and trust that the fruits of your labour will soon reveal themselves in rewarding ways.

POWER DAY Thursday.





La Luna tempts you to spend big this week. You might be eyeing a special splurge close to your heart, like a generous gift for someone you love. That's just you, Cancer — always thinking of others. While generosity is one of your strengths, ensure you're not stretching yourself too thin. Just be sure this treat doesn't blow out your budget and remember that prioritising your needs is equally important as anyone else's.

POWER DAY Monday.

On the same day, the Sun and Uranus see you second-guessing a recent big decision, and the Moon enters your sign. Feelings of anticipation and apprehension might feel overwhelming, but stay grounded. Lean into the excitement without letting it spiral into doubt, and don't allow the fear of the unknown dim your shine. Trust yourself, lean into your fierceness, and keep moving forward with courage.

POWER DAY Monday.

Mercury's connection with powerhouse Pluto gets you serious about your health. You're usually all over your wellness, but this week, you turn a corner and commit to being the best you can be from a physical and fitness perspective. While it's not the time for a hardcore detox, the stars support cleaning up your diet and minimising toxic substances, like sugary foods and alcohol. This week, treat your body like the beautiful temple it is.

POWER DAY Thursday.

With the Moon in your reflection zone from Thursday to Saturday, it's an excellent time to slow down, rest and recharge. The last half of the week isn't ideal for pushing your limits, so if you can't wrap things up before Thursday, consider rescheduling important meetings or projects. La Luna may not support major progress in the second half of the week, but it's perfect for self-care and behind-the-scenes planning. Make time for that.

POWER DAY Tuesday and Saturday.

Your partner might surprise you or even shock you, serving as a wake-up call if you've taken them for granted. Or, they might make it their mission to inject passion back into your sex life. Singles, if you're looking for love, it's hiding in the most unusual places. Be selective but also open to prospects different from your usual type. The unexpected could be the magic you've been waiting for.

POWER DAY Friday.

Mercury and Pluto's clash on Friday could thrust you into a war of words with an authority figure — perhaps your boss, partner or parent. Even if they seem to have the psychological edge, the planets grant you the upper hand this week. Communicate your thoughts and desires clearly, and stand in your power. Trust that your voice matters, and don't back down.

POWER DAY Monday.

This week, the planets form a challenging angle in your cash zone, causing you to face a tough money decision. The good news is that this situation is temporary, and any frustration will pass. Review your budget and prioritise what's essential to keep things on track. Be money savvy and keep your eyes open for opportunities — they're around you but won't just land in your lap. Trust that your time to splurge is on the horizon.

POWER DAY Tuesday.

Mercury and Pluto stir up friction at home this week. You're standing up for yourself and what you believe in, walking your talk, which could make some family members uncomfortable. Stay on your rightful path without yielding to pressure or guilt. Your sensitivity and intuition will help you distinguish between honouring your truth and respecting others' feelings. Trust in that balance, Aquarius.

POWER DAY Monday.

It's a week full of twists and turns. Some events end differently from how they began. Still, as a fluid water sign, you adapt to surprises and unexpected changes better than most. Lean into your incredible intuition, and everything will fall into place — not exactly as you envisioned, but in workable ways. Keep the faith and let your flexibility guide you through the week's surprises.

POWER DAY Tuesday.





