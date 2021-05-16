HOROSCOPES: 'It's time to exit a draining relationship.' The week ahead according to your star sign.

Natasha Weber is an astrology genius and has predicted our horoscopes for the week beginning May 16. For more from Natasha, follow her on Instagram and Facebook.





Venus sorts out a wellness issue with help from healing asteroid, Chiron. Address what hasn’t felt 100 per cent lately, especially if it's been dismissed as “all in your head”. Your mental health is equally important as your physical wellbeing, so this week, nurture yourself from the inside out, even if it means taking a day off from work. Your world won't collapse if you take a break; promise.

Find the courage to confront something that scares you. This week, bravery is rewarded with fantastic achievement. Forceful Pluto demands that you push yourself out of your comfort zone. Then, you'll take a giant stride towards a personal goal. The extra confidence spills over into other areas of your life, too. This week’s motto is; feel the fear and do it anyway!

Watch: What the horoscopes are like on a date. Post continues below.





Friday welcomes #geminiseason! With Venus lighting up your sign, the shift towards a lighter, brighter mood has already begun. Still, nothing is as omnipotent as the Sun gracing your sign. Don’t worry if your sparkle remains a little dull. Over the next few weeks, the cosmos turns up your twinkle, particularly if you have a solid strategy up your sleeve.





The Sun suggests you spend some quality time in solitude. However, rather than just carving out time to be alone with your thoughts, do something that enhances physical, mental and spiritual rejuvenation. I’m talking about yoga, meditation, connecting with lovely people or reading a book. But not just any old book. Sink your teeth into material that nourishes your body, mind and soul.





This week, a push-pull situation divides loyalties. Thanks to the Sun and influential Pluto, you may be drawn into the fray rather than become directly involved. Although it seems impossible, support both sides while aligning with none. Try to stay neutral, and if that doesn’t work, only say what you’d be happy for everyone to hear.

On Friday, the Sun lights up your career zone, marking an annual professional boost. A male boss, team leader or colleague becomes a valuable asset in your climb up the ladder of success. Don’t be shy, Virgo. Grab every opportunity with both hands, and show ‘em what you’ve got! Express your ideas with confidence - they’re outstanding!

Mars’ wink to Saturn brings you a golden opportunity to turn something you love into a money-making venture. What makes your heart sing? What gives you energy rather than drains you? Chances are, the answer popped into your head as soon as you read the first line. It won’t be easy, but if you’re prepared to work at it, this new endeavour promises to be damn rewarding.





Your powers of persuasion are on fire when the Sun and Pluto grant you a high degree of influence. If you’re single, someone you’re interested in will hang off your every word. Couples shouldn’t waste the chance to be heard on a vital subject. But do remember to play nice, Scorpio. It’s all-too-tempting to take advantage of the situation to get more than your fair share.

The Sun’s tango with generous Jupiter makes this a lovely week to bring family together, particularly if time has kept you apart. Plan a gathering that both young and old enjoy, keeping everyone happy. If you have a new partner that hasn’t met his future in-laws yet, now’s a great time to bite that bullet. Don’t worry, your parents will approve.





Yay! The Sun makes a splash with Pluto in your sign, which is good news for Goats wishing to expand their family. If this is you, Monday is your best time to conceive. Others get creative in different ways; you don’t have to be typically artistic to create something extraordinary. Begin with exploring new ways of doing things that are utterly unique to you.

On Thursday, Venus and Saturn make beautiful music in your sign. Whether you’re flying solo or travelling in tandem, you’ll be feeling loved-up when these two planets harmonise. How is this so for singles? Because you’ll have tons of fun in your own fabulous company - and that’s lesson number one when it comes to mastering the art of happiness.

Mars’ alignment with tough-guy Saturn encourages you to exit a draining relationship. Up until now, you’ve been struggling with guilt. You’re so kind, Pisces, so if a complete cut-off is too extreme, consider spending less time and effort on this person. Life isn’t black and white, and neither are you. Just be mindful of protecting your own energy.

A self-confessed astrology nerd, Natasha’s horoscopes, research and articles have been published in Today’s Astrologer, in addition to international publications across the globe. A senior member of the Australian Academy of Astrology and Cosmobiology and a member of the American Federation of Astrologers, she has presented cosmic updates for Your Life Naturally and has appeared as a special guest on podcasts, including Sivana and Healthy-ish.

Feature Image: Mamamia.