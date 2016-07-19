'Honour killings' aren't unique. They happen here in Australia, too.

Trigger warning: This article may be triggering for some readers as it deals with graphic violence.

“I was determined either to kill myself or kill her.”

That was the justification given on Sunday by the brother and murderer of Qandeel Baloch, a 26-year-old Pakistani social media star who was asphyxiated in the name of ‘family honour.’

The violent murder of Baloch has put honour killings back into public conversation, with outrage emerging from numerous voices who are demanding we talk about the murder itself, as well as ‘honour killings’ more broadly.

Fierce debate has begun about the use of the term ‘honour’ to describe such crimes, and the cultural context which allows such cruel acts to occur.

Qandeel Baloch was not afraid to be different. Post continues after video…



Pakistani publication Daily Times wrote that Baloch’s “only crime was that she was born in a society that refuses to allow women to live on their own terms.” The article said that their laws, often in the name of religion (which, they noted, also bring their religion into disrepute), “give sanction to this misogyny and protect it.”

It’s affirming to see introspection coming from the same culture where Baloch’s murder was deemed acceptable by her family members. But, of course, this should come as no surprise. Every culture is diverse and full of contradictions, because people are people and there are good and bad ones, moderate and extremist ones, no matter where you are.

But when we hear these stories - that a man found it more honourable to kill his sister than allow her self direction -because he thought a woman's place was in the home and she refused to conform to that, it's only natural to distance ourselves. To tell ourselves that these things happen in another world, in another place where people believe different things and have beliefs about women that we wouldn't even recognise. But that's simply not the case. The 'honour killing' of Qandeel Baloch isn't unique. Family members killing women isn't special - it's not something that only happens in Pakistan or other distant places that have different beliefs and legal systems.

It happens here, too.

All the time.

As of July this year, domestic violence has killed 36 women in Australia.

According to ABC Fact Check, one in six Australian women has experienced violence at the hands of a partner since the age of 15. But due to low reporting rates and a lack of accurate data about the frequency and severity of violence, these numbers are likely to be much higher.

How can we argue that Qandeel Baloch murder was the product of Pakistani laws or cultural beliefs, when we have similar cases of violence happening in Australia?