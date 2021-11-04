'I'm a lifestyle writer. Here are 20 items I've found to make any home look more luxe.'

I'm always on the lookout for home decor.

Whether I'm in a physical store or scrolling through an online shop, if they have a homewares section, I'll always end up over there, having a rummage to see if there's anything that will look good in my space.

Because beyond the big-ticket items like couches and beds, it's the small pieces that can transform a house into a home. They add a little extra ~something~ and make a living room, kitchen, or any room in the house look more luxurious. I'm obsessed.

Below, I've categorised the items that I believe make homes look more expensive without actually spending all that much.

Hand wash.

Before you question how hand wash is a home decor item (don't you just pop some soap in a dispenser...?), sorry but it absolutely is. Brands are creating hand washes that not only leave your mitts feeling and smelling good but also look chic AF on your countertop.

While these bottles are on the exy side, hear me out: buy the cute bottle (you deserve it!), use up the delicious-smelling soap, and when it runs out, fill it up with the cheaper stuff.

Candles.

Candles need no explanation but here's a short one: they look great and make the house smell delightful.

Coffee table books.

Coffee table books are the first thing that come to mind when I think of touches of luxury. These books look expensive (because many generally are) and elevate any space in an instant.

They not only look good on their own, but they're also useful layering pieces to pop underneath candles, flowers and paperweights. And they will last a lifetime, so consider them investments.

Cookbooks.

Just like coffee table books, cookbooks spice up a kitchen, and are functional thanks to the recipes inside!

Vases.

Vases are one of those homeware items that everyone should own a few of. As coloured glass is one of the biggest home decor trends in 2021, we suggest investing in some simple vases and one or two with a pop of colour.

Placemats.

Fact: placemats make any dinner party table more fancy. They might not be home decor items you keep out permanently, but when you have guests over (which all Australians now can again), you'll be thankful you own them.

