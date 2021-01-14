Right now, there are precisely three interior trends you need to know about.

After a year like 2020, it's fair to say we've all become very well acquainted with the inside of our houses.

So with the new year finally upon us, many of us are understandably looking to spruce up our living/office/sleeping spaces with a fresh new look.

But before you get lost in the world of Pinterest boards and online shopping, we need to talk about the three popular interior design trends you'll be seeing everywhere this year.

Watch: How to make your room look bigger. Post continues below.

From covetable furniture to the most stylish cushions, we've rounded up the It-pieces you'll want to know about (plus where you can find them on a budget).

1. Bouclé furniture.

If you haven't heard of bouclé, it's quite literally the stuff of dreams.

The material is made from a natural woolen weave of looped or curled ply so it basically feels like you're sitting/lying on a giant teddy bear.

Both chic and comfortable, it's no wonder it was one of the most popular emerging interior trends of 2020.

Where you can shop bouclé furniture:

McMullin and co offer a range of bouclé furniture, like this $399 Bernard Pouf.

If you're after a comfy chair, check out this Amber Swivel Chair from Castlery for $549.

Or if you're like us and the thought of keeping white furniture clean freaks you out, Hommey offers a range of soft bouclé cushions in a bunch of different colours.

2. Moroccan-inspired interiors.

Mixing earthiness with a touch of decadent glamour, Moroccan-inspired interiors are having a moment.

Whether it be rugs, cushions or floor pillows, these designs will add some effortless bohemian vibes to your space.

Where you can shop Moroccan-inspired interiors:

A Little Morocco offers a range of handmade rugs, homewares and décor.



For some seriously beautiful cactus silk pillows, check out Aztec House.

3. Retro rattan and wicker.

Rattan and wicker furniture was just about everywhere last year. And good news for early adopters - the trend continues this year.

From side tables to bedheads and light pendants, these retro woven pieces bring a stylish, relaxed look to any room - though they're particularly suited to more coastal-inspired interiors.

Where you can shop rattan and wicker homewares:

Kmart have continued their popular rattan range, which includes coffee tables, side tables and chairs.

Fantastic Furniture also offer a bunch of rattan-style pieces, including this $399 dresser.

For a more retro look, check out this $659 buffet from Amart Furniture.

Feature Image: Instagram@k_bloves/@thelifeofclaire_