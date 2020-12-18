The Block's Alisa and Lysandra on the 5 big home trends for 2021.

Like many of you, our thoughts have already turned to 2021 (given most of us wrote off 2020 back in March).

And while it’s tempting to hide under the doona until the new year, we’ve instead been planning some amazing interior transformations.

Trends to watch in the coming year reflect the “new normal”, where living, working and studying from home all need to be accommodated.

Naturally, interior design has responded, signalling an era of improved technology, luxury, and authenticity.

Here are our top 5 interior design trends for 2021.

1. Holiday at home (because there is no alternative…)

It looks like we still won’t be going anywhere overseas for quite some time, so builders and renovators are seriously committed to channelling some resort vibes in the home.

Skylights above the shower, and tapware with an aged finish, deliver those ‘holiday at home’ feels in the bathroom we are all needing.



