We asked 25 women: What's the best thing you've bought for your home?

Our homes have well and truly become our sanctuaries over the past few months.

So it's no surprise that many of us have turned to DIY, home renovation projects and online shopping to try to make our living space a little more cosy and inviting.

To give you some home inspiration, we asked the Mamamia community to share the best thing they've bought for their home.

From scented candles to statement chairs and funky artwork, here's what we've all been loving.

"This mirror in our bedroom. It's handmade by a guy on Facebook Marketplace. It was cheaper than all the fancy stores and it's better quality. I literally marvel at it every day. It's like all my homeware dreams come true." - Lily.

Image: Supplied.

"My bedding from Jumbled Online, a Lady Startup store in Orange." - Lize.

Image: Supplied.

"Global Knives. Having a good set of knives for your kitchen is essential in my opinion." - Bridgette.

"This little corner of my room. The incense holder is from Kirsty Leif, the candle is Posie and the incense is by This Is Incense." - Lucy.

Image: Supplied.

"My artwork by Natalie Jade! She’s an Indigenous artist and I want everything of hers." - Clare.

Image: Supplied. Image: Supplied. "This dried flower arrangement from a Lady StartUp called The Make Haus." - Talia.

Image: Supplied.

"Kmart air fryer! Best thing ever." - Kylie.

"My big statement armchair. Originally bought for reading, it now sees me through many meetings in a day." - Steph.

Image: Supplied.

"A robovac - will have one forever! Best invention ever!" Sally.

"This lamp was the first adult thing my boyfriend and I bought. So glad we got it." - Charlie.

Image: Supplied.

"Meet the snuggle chair. Good for two people, GREAT for solo slobbing. This was something that I have wanted to get for 400 years (but usually it's $999 and that's way too expensive) and so I set up alerts on Gumtree and one finally popped up for $200. And it came with a ginormous four person sofa. My best bargain find ever." - Katie.

Image: Supplied.

"I bought this babe for my vanity table and it smells like heaven. Also a Lady Startup from Brisbane which is awesome." - Maddie.

Image: Supplied.

"It used to be my Dyson, but now it’s my Breville Bambino Plus. We love coffee in our house so wanted something that would fit in our small kitchen. It fits perfectly on our bench and makes a great coffee every time. Did I mention it’s easy to use and clean?" - Kimberley.

"I bought these chairs for $70 each from Kmart not expecting much from them. They complete our living room, are super comfy and are the perfect size. I stare at them smugly most days." - Gemma.

Image: Supplied.

"Buying a Thermomix changed my life! Four years old now and STILL use it at least twice a day. It's the best thing ever." - Kye.

"These chairs have been in my family for decades and finally they're mine! I love that they're timeless and a little bit retro. The leather is so soft and they just get better with age!" - Tamara.

Image: Supplied.

"Our new lounge, and the first new lounge I’ve ever bought! To me, it feels like lounging in my very own gold class cinema every night." - Melissa.

Image: Supplied.

"A fancy pants stainless steel soda stream that sits out on the bench with fruit in it. Makes drinking enough water so much easier." - Jenny.

"Hands down could not live without my Dyson." - Sarah.

"Our first ever purchase we gave ourselves as a wedding present 15 years ago - a beautiful John R Walker that I honestly look at every day and smile." - Bec.

Image: Supplied.

"A coat stand! I realise it sounds super boring but not having my partner's (and mine if I'm being honest) coats all over the house or shoved into the hallway cupboard to get wrinkled has been amazing!" - Daria.

"Built-in storage! We added these cupboards, they spill out with toys and blankets and then in no time at all we can put everything away. - Rebecca.

Image: Supplied.

"An old kitchen table, shared many family meals, friends conversation and just sharing. Also serves as an office desk and sewing station." - Vanessa.

I've just gone out and bought myself some Royal Doulton Ellen range crockery. It's bright fun and happy serving wear." - Deseri.

Image: Supplied.

"Our vintage cane couch. The original owners brought it over with them from California in the 70s, so I don’t think there’s any others like it. I recovered it in green velvet and it still makes me happy every time I see it, years later." - Rose.

Image: Supplied.

Feature Image: Supplied.