Recently a colleague asked me for some fashion advice: "I'm heading to Europe for the summer and want a wardrobe refresh," she said.

"Where do you get good quality summer clothes? What are your favourite brands?"

I didn't have to think about my answer for long.

Holiday dressing is where you get to have the most fun with your wardrobe – wear dresses, colours and accessories you might normally shy away from when at home – and I eat it up.

So without further ado, here are my 10 go-to brands to shop before heading overseas.

DISSH.

Australian brand DISSH creates pieces that are reflective of our summer, so it's a no-brainer to head to their site or (expanding) stores ahead of a warm holiday.

The feminine silhouettes are just effortless and cool.

AERE.

The Iconic's in-house brand AERE has gained such a cult following since it launched in 2029, and rightly so.

They make trend-driven, everyday pieces that sit around the $100 price point, without compromising on quality.

I own a bunch of their linen dresses and wear them all the time, especially when travelling.

Petal & Pup.

Petal & Pup is another great Australian-founded option.

It's one of those websites that has so many pieces, I find you just need to sit down and start scrolling, saving tabs as you go before narrowing it down.

I've got a bunch of their dresses that look way more expensive than they cost.

Glassons.

Before you skip over Glassons for thinking it's too on-trend or exclusively for teenagers and women in their early 20s, let me tell you, there are so many hidden gems in their stores.

I recommend their basics, including their Supersoft range which is a dupe for Skims, and their new Dalt Vila collection, which is perfect for Euro summer.

Venroy.

Venroy is the quintessential holiday-dressing Australian brand – Zendaya even wore it recently in Rome!

But it is on the exxy side, and you can often find alternatives that (although won't be as good quality) will look pretty damn similar for a cheaper price.

It depends on just how much you love what you find. I have a few pieces from them that have lasted years.

Uniqlo.

If I'm ever shopping last minute before an overseas holiday, I'm usually at Uniqlo.

Their basics are top-quality and I always recommend stocking up on their T-shirts – so good and under 20 bucks.

LMND.

Matching sets make getting dressed (whether on holiday or not) that much easier. I always take one or two with me on tropical holidays that I know I can wear together and with other pieces I'm taking.

LMND makes my favourite sets – they do matching shorts and shirts in so many colours – and I take my pink one whenever I travel.

COS.

Swedish brand COS is H&M's big sister. She's a bit more expensive and cooler, and I'd happily buy pretty much everything in their stores.

They are known for making good quality pieces that aren't ludicrously expensive and will last.

Showpo.

Showpo has so many fun dresses (and tops, and skirts, and pants) ranging from size six to 20.

The orange one in the main picture of this article is from there and I take it whenever I'm going somewhere warmer.

Mango.

I'm so grumpy we can't get Mango here and constantly manifest they will bring stores over to Australia.

But until then, you can get some of their stuff on The Iconic and order everything through their website.

I'm always scrolling for clothes for at home or on holiday.

There are so many other brands I could've included.

Some honourable mentions go to Alemais, Sir The Label, Anna Quan, Seed Heritage, and Zara.

(But Zara is always better overseas so save your shopping for then.)

