Britney Spears never thought she would record music again. Then Elton John messaged her.

Britney Spears' voice and singing ability has been one of the most oft-discussed aspects of her stardom. For years, people claimed she was a popstar whose talents had been "manufactured".

It's true that her 13-year conservatorship left her life and pop career in the hands of entertainment execs and her "controlling" father.

But her voice and talent has always been hers.

In her testimony to a court hearing on her conservatorship in June 2021, Britney detailed how she had no autonomy over her career. She recounted what she described as years of trauma under the "abusive" arrangement and at the hands of the people in charge, namely her father. Britney even alleged that she was punished and put on lithium for rejecting new choreography during her Las Vegas residency, and was also made to perform while sick and often forced to lip sync.

"I never had a say in my schedule. They always told me I had to do this," Britney said. "I've worked since I was 17 years old. I deserve to have a life. I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do."

When the conservatorship ended, Britney said her experience had left her scared of the music industry, with no intention of picking up her career.

"Not doing my music anymore is a way of saying 'f**k you'," she wrote on Instagram, saying she didn't think she would ever return to music.

But a message from Elton John this year changed everything. And it gave Britney the confidence to return six years after her last album.

This weekend, Elton and Britney released a new song together 'Hold Me Closer', which has already reached the top of the charts across the world.

"My first song in six years. I'm kind of overwhelmed... it's a big deal to me!" she said on Twitter.

In response Elton wrote on Instagram: "She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and I love her dearly."

As he said to The Guardian, rehabilitation and a second chance after trauma is something he hopes sets Britney up for the future.

"I'm just crossing my fingers that this will restore her confidence in herself to get back into the studio, make more records, and realise that she is bloody good."

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.

