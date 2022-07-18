'...Baby One More Time', and Britney Spears' 24-year journey to have her voice heard.

'...Baby One More Time' is one of those songs you can recognise from its very first note.

And then, the next three-and-a-half minutes are equally memorable. The hook is one of the catchiest to ever exist, performed with the perfect attitude of a teenage superstar, whose name quickly became one known around the world.

It is in a word: iconic.

The song and it's just as famous music video introduced the world to Britney Spears - school girl outfit and all - and the pop culture landscape was never the same.

Image: Britney Spears Vevo.

The early 90s music landscape had been defined by grunge and the 'golden age' of hip-hop, before pop groups like the Spice Girls and the Backstreet Boys took over.

With '...Baby One More Time' Britney ushered in a new era of popstar, creating a path for all the other teen stars of the time; Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson, Mandy Moore and others, and in turn re-defined the sound of the decade.

Its place in history is cemented, and not just in sales numbers or critical lists. Those opening cords are undeniable. You can parody the 'oh baby, baby' right now, in Britney's intonation, can't you?

On July 15, 2022, almost a quarter century after the world first met Britney Jean Spears and her pigtails, Britney shared a snippet of herself singing a snippet her debut single on Instagram.

The close to 24 years that have passed between these moments are well-documented, and make the video much more poignant than a popstar simply revisiting her old material.

"I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time... maybe too long," she captioned the post.