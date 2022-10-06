"This is something I've been wanting for a long time." Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins at 48.

Actress Hilary Swank has announced she’s expecting twins at 48.

She announced the news on Good Morning America on Wednesday, while also posting a video to her Instagram account.

Speaking on the show, Swank said that she was “so happy” to be sharing her exciting news.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m going to be a mum,” she said. “And not just of one, but two! It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

Appearing later on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the Oscar-winner explained that her clothes were beginning to not fit her, something she had to contend with while dealing with wardrobe on the set of her current project, Alaska Daily.

“My clothes started not to fit, so I had to, the other day… cut [my jeans] open,” she said. "And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity."

However, her fellow cast and crew learned of the pregnancy when she shared the news on TV.

Who is Hilary Swank married to?

Swank is married to Philip Schneider, a ‘social venture entrepreneur’ whom she met in 2015.

The pair were set up by Victoria Vantoch, who is married to fellow actor Misha Collins.

“We met at 10am and parted ways at 11pm,” Swank told Vogue of their first date. “We clearly enjoyed our time!”

Schneider proposed to Swank the same year, while they were holidaying in Colorado.

“We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains,” Swank said in the same chat with Vogue.

“It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies.

“One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed - he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness.”

The two married in 2018, in a ceremony Swank described as “timeless”.

Hilary Swank's first marriage.

Swank has been vocal in the past about wanting children, saying in a 2006 interview with People that “I definitely want kids someday”.

“That’s definitely something that I’ve always thought about as a very, very young girl.”

However, that same year she announced her intention to divorce her first husband, Chad Lowe, whom she’d been married to for nine years. They finalised their divorce in November 2007.

Between her two marriages, Swank dated her agent, John Campisi, and financial advisor Ruben Torres. She became engaged to the latter, but broke things off with him prior to meeting Schneider.

What’s Hilary Swank’s career like these days?

Swank’s career has slowed down in recent years, with the actress deciding to take a three-year break from 2014 to help her father recover from a lung transplant. Since then, she has had fewer roles than the early days of her career, starring in the likes of What They Had, I Am Mother, The Hunt, and Fatale.

She’s also currently filming a TV series, Alaska Daily.

Swank has seen amazing success across her acting career, even winning two Academy Awards for Best Actress for her roles in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby.