News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

We have some very pressing questions about this swimsuit's high-cut V.

ADVERTISEMENT

No.

2019 has delivered some questionable trends, but none is more confusing than dental floss swimwear. Because chafing. And wedgies.

You see, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to buy bathers that have coverage. Which feels like a fundamental thing any swimsuit should provide. But no.

Less coverage = more trend. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Topshop is the latest brand to provide us with a version of the high-cut cossie, which seems to ignore the very existence of female genitalia.

They have released a swimsuit with a V that goes as high as the breast area, patterned with zebras and oranges. It’s a lot to take in.

And it can be yours for the sweet price of $75.

The people of the internet, of course, have concerns. And questions. Many questions.

As journalist Eleanor Turney eloquently posed: "What the everlasting f*** is this?"

And she isn't the only one with some very pressing questions. With most people asking: How? But also, why?

Farshun is weird.

Tags: bikini , fashion , lifestyle , news-stories , swimwear

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT