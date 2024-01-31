Alana Martin said goodbye to her children on the first day of school. A week later, she was dead.

This post discusses domestic violence.

Like many proud mums on the first day of school, Alana Martin posted a photo of her sons to social media to mark the occasion.

"My big man and littlest man starting high school and kindy today," she captioned the image of her two smiling boys, arms around each other, ready for a new chapter.

"Big year for all of us this year."

Six days later, Alana was dead. The mother of four was allegedly murdered in her Fraser Coast home by her former partner, Daniel Holm.

She was 30 years old.

Watch: You Cant Ask That - Domestic And Family Violence Survivors Answer Why Didn't You Just Leave. Post continues after the video.

Alana’s Facebook profile reveals a loving and optimistic young woman, committed to her children, her friends, and herself.

"It’s simple. She was tired. Good women get tired. No matter how strong, every woman has a breaking point. You cross that line, you lose her for good."

Alana shared these words on the first day of 2024.

By the end of that month, Alana’s children would be home, as their mother was allegedly murdered by the man who once claimed to love her. The man who shared a home with her, according to police.

The alleged killer handed himself into the Maryborough Police Station about 5.30pm on Sunday afternoon. Police then attended an Owanyilla house on Old Gympie Road, where they found Alana’s body.

Police are seeking dashcam footage from drivers in the areas around Old Gympie Rd, the Bruce Highway and near the police station, who travelled between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday. They’re also urging anyone with information about or footage of Alana’s silver green Toyota Camry sedan to come forward.

Detectives have confirmed 43-year-old Holm had a history of domestic violence. He was charged with one count of murder, as a domestic violence offence, appearing in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He’s been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on March 25.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.

Mamamia is a charity partner of RizeUp Australia, a Queensland-based organisation that helps women and families move on after the devastation of domestic violence. If you would like to support their mission to deliver life-changing and practical support to these families when they need it most, you can donate here.

Feature image: Facebook