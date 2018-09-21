The truth behind Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag's 11-year feud.

Eleven years after their feud began on reality television show The Hills, Heidi Montag has speculated on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast that she doesn’t think Lauren Conrad would ever be ready to move on from their feud.

“I’d be willing to move forward and put things behind us… we would never be the way that we were again, but it would be fun to maybe catch up one day and be mature and be like, ‘Hey that was crazy, I wish you the best,’ type-of-thing. But I don’t think she would be ever ready for that,” the 32-year-old told the host Zack Peter.

If you’ve forgotten what the fight was all about because it was 11 years ago, the 2007 feud all started with a sex tape. Or at least, a rumoured sex tape, which was said to be of Lauren Conrad and her boyfriend at the time Jason Wahler.

At the time, Conrad was furious that Montag hadn’t reached out to offer her support, and all these years later, we know that’s because Heidi Montag’s now husband Spencer Pratt was the man who started the rumour.

And thus, the feud was born.

Arguably the most well-known of all The Hills alumni, Conrad left the show in 2009, shortly after the feud began, to launch her fashion line LC Lauren Conrad. In 2011, she launched another clothing line, Paper Crown.

During this time, Conrad entered the publishing world, releasing the LA Candy book trilogy in 2010. Two years later, she released a spin-off book called The Fame Game, and now she runs a self-titled lifestyle blog.

She married lawyer William Tell and in July 2014 the pair welcomed their first son Liam.

As for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, the pair married in 2009, shortly after appearing on the US version of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

In 2010, Montag also released her first album called Superficial, which didn’t make back the money she spent making it.

Sometime in 2010, it’s believed the two went broke.

A year later, she starred on TV series Famous Food and in 2013, the couple competed on Celebrity Big Brother UK. In 2017, they returned to the show once again.

In October, they welcomed a son, Gunner.

Oh, and they have a podcast called Make Speidi Famous Again, but that won’t be necessary for much longer, since The Hills reboot is sure to launch the couple back into the spotlight.