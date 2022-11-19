"They have different priorities." Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have split.

After nearly two years of dating, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called time on their relationship.

Multiple sources close the couple have confirmed the news to People, with reports claiming the pair are 'taking a break'.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA," one source said. "It's a very amicable decision."

"They're still very close friends," the source added.

A friend reportedly said that "right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

The singer and actress were first linked in January 2021 as work begun on the psychological thriller film, Don't Worry Darling.

Directed by Wilde and starring Styles, the pair struck up a romance that would later be deemed controversial, given the timeline of Wilde's separation from her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis.

Wilde confirmed this year that Styles had nothing to do with their split.

"The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason [Sudeikis] for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde told Vanity Fair in September.

"Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic," she said.

While Wilde and Styles never publicly announced their relationship, they were photographed together frequently during their almost two-year relationship.

They also had to respond to rumours that their romance created an unprofessional environment on the set of Don't Worry Darling, which grew from lead actress Florence Pugh's perceived disinterest in promoting the film upon its release.

In September this year, 40 members of the crew and production team put an end to the rumours by releasing a statement to support Wilde, who was being hounded by the media.

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," they wrote.

They said Wilde was "an incredible leader and director."

However, this didn't stop the whirlwind of gossip and drama that came from the film's premiere at Venice Film Festival, which you can read all about here.

While Wilde was spotted at one of Styles's concerts as recently as October 31st, the friend who spoke to the media also shared that public pressure played a role in their separation.

"The public pressure on them has been difficult," they said. "They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."

In fact, speculation that they had split began at the Venice Film Festival, when it appeared the pair barely interacted with each other.

However, others believed that was just their attempt to stop their relationship from becoming the main story surrounding the film.

