Are Harry Styles and Em Rata dating? An investigation.

This is an official investigation into whether two incredibly good-looking and famous people are together or not.

A valuable use of your time? Yes, absolutely.

So I insist you stop everything because Harry Styles has been papped by the Daily Mail making out with model and actress Emily Ratajkowski in Japan.

The publication posted a weird long video where you can see the two celebrities making out and it definitely LOOKS like Harry Styles and Em Rata... but the angle meant that it took some side-sleuthing on TikTok to confirm that everyone else thinks it is in fact them.

So take a second, go check out what the paparazzi have creepily filmed and then come back here and let’s unpack.

First things first: Is it Harry? The top knot screams Harry Styles and the freeze frames really look like him and after seeing the video from a different angle, I can safely confirm it’s definitely Harry Styles.

But the whole vibe is off. Something isn't sitting right.

Public PDA to this extent really isn’t on brand for the global superstar who's been linked to numerous high-profile women.

What I'm saying is this isn't his first rodeo.

The video is taken from so close by that it feels like it has to be a publicity stunt or the pair are seriously hard launching their relationship because it makes no sense for someone as media trained as Styles to be doing this on a public street in Tokyo.

However, people on the internet seem to be shocked and divided on whether the relationship is genuine or a PR stunt.

This comes after both Em Rata and Harry Styles have conquered headlines over the last year when it comes to who they’ve been dating, and I have a sneaky suspicion neither of them are strangers to PR relationships.

Harry Styles’ past relationships.

Any original One Direction-er will remember that bizarre year that saw Harry Styles dated Taylor Swift. Believers want to believe that they were real because what's better to a teenager than their favourite pop stars getting together?

The answer? Nothing.

However, the relationship only lasted a few months, it benefited both their careers, and the pair were ALWAYS papped taking curated walks.

Never forget those awkward shots from Central Park in 2012.

Image: Getty

The point is efforts were constantly being made to make sure they were SEEN together, despite both celebrities having the resources to conduct themselves more privately.

Styles has allegedly been on the arms of Caroline Flack, Pussy Cat Doll’s Nicole Scherzinger, Kendall Jenner and a series of insanely gorgeous super models.

Yet most of these huge names were only linked to him through unincriminating pap shots and being ‘spotted’ together at events. There was no hard evidence of real relationships.

His time with Olivia Wilde is a whole other story. Perhaps one of the few relationships he’s had where they’ve been spotted together organically in public, in un-curated paparazzi pictures. From kissing to holding hands, attending friend's weddings and more. The pair's entire relationship had the industry abuzz especially when the timing coincided with Olivia Wilde’s divorce from husband Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso).

Image: Getty

Despite a ten-year difference, the pair seemed really happy together. But after working together on the film Don’t Worry Darling, Styles and Wilde appeared to have separated in November 2022.

A source told PEOPLE that “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.”

“They’re still very close friends… Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Just a few days ago, Styles was rumoured to be dating Australian fashion model Yan Yan Chan.

And it seems like Styles has officially moved on with podcast queen and the internet’s problematic fave Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski’s past relationships.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from film producer ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September last year after four years of marriage and a son together.

Her love life has been absolutely bonkers since.

Immediately after her divorce, Ratajkowski was linked to Brad Pitt.

US Weekly spoke to a source who revealed, "Brad and Emily have been hanging out as friends.. the duo are spending a lot of time together."

Real or publicity? You decide.

But Brad Pitt is Brad Pitt and Em Rata is Em Rata so it wouldn’t be completely out of the question that the pair were ‘hanging out,’ at the very least.

In October 2022, Ratajkowski came out as bisexual through a TikTok trend, then one month later the explosive news came out that she was dating comedian Pete Davidson fresh from his split with Kim Kardashian.

Image: Getty

The internet deemed this couple ‘painfully PR’ noticing the two only ever seemed to be out at restaurants and public events, but were barely papped leaving and arriving at each other’s homes.

After their 15 minutes in the spotlight, it was artist Jack Greer in December and then the outrageous Eric Andre in January where the pair shared those iconic nude pictures to social media.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not shaming Emily Ratajkowski at all, she’s freshly divorced and having the time of her life. However, I am thinking with my PR Stunt goggles on.

So is this real love or another stunt? Either way, it's got us talking!

Feature Image: Instagram @harrystyles / @emrata