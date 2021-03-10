The 4 questions we wish Oprah asked Meghan and Harry.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When Oprah Winfrey introduced her long-anticipated interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, she stressed that "no subject" was off limits. And that certainly was the case.

In the wide-ranging interview, which has since been viewed by millions, Meghan Markle admitted that she struggled with suicidal ideation amid harsh criticism from the British tabloids, and that concerns were raised about the colour of her son's skin within the royal family.

But although the two-hour interview contained dozens of revations, there are still several unanswered questions.

During the interview, Prince Harry spoke openly about Meghan Markle's mental health struggles. Post continues after video.

Here are the four questions we wish Oprah asked Harry and Meghan.

Why are Harry and Meghan still called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018, Queen Elizabeth gifted Harry a dukedom. From that moment onwards, the couple were known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After later choosing to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, many wondered whether Harry and Meghan would still use their royal titles.

Last month, in the final phase of their split from the royal family, the couple lost their royal patronages. However, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was clear that the pair would keep their Duke and Duchess titles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family," the statement said.

"Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

"The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of the royal family."

Although Harry and Meghan were questioned extensively by Oprah about their decision to step back from the royal family, the couple weren't asked about their decision to continue using their titles in their new, independent lives in the United States.

Image: Getty. In recent months, the couple have used their royal titles on their website as well as in their work with Spotify.

As some royal experts call for the couple to be stripped of their royal titles, many viewers have questioned why Meghan and Harry would want to continue to use the titles after speaking so openly about their struggles with "The Firm".

Why did Harry and Meghan get married secretly?

In the interview, Meghan shared that the couple got married in a secret ceremony three days before their televised wedding.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married," Meghan said.

"No one knows that, but we called the archbishop and we just said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.' So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

In terms of recent royal weddings, Harry and Meghan's decision appears to be unprecedented.

But why did Harry and Meghan get married secretly? And was it even a legal marriage?

And most importantly... how did they manage to keep it a secret for so long?

Why wasn't Meghan better prepared for royal life?

While speaking to Oprah, Meghan shared that she was unprepared for royal life.

"I went into it naively, because I didn't grow up watching the royal family," Meghan said.

Image: Getty.

"It wasn't something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn't something that we followed," she added.

"I didn't fully understand what the job was, what was needed of me. There was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like."

She also shared that she didn't recieve any formal training when she first joined the royal family.

"There were certain things that you couldn't do," she said.

"But, you know, unlike what you see in the movies, there's no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal. There's none of that training. That might exist for other members of the family. That was not something that was offered to me.

"Even down to the national anthem. No one thought to say, 'Oh, you're American. You're not going to know that."

While Oprah seemed confused by Meghan's comments, she didn't further press Meghan or Harry on why she wasn't given any training or mentored by other members of the royal family to prepare her for royal life.

What are Meghan and Harry's thoughts on Prince Andrew?

As Meghan and Harry detailed their struggle with the British tabloids while speaking to Oprah, many questioned why Prince Andrew didn't face the same level of criticism.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after podcast.

Prince Andrew's name was repeatedly mentioned in legal depositions surrounding accusations against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for running a decades-long sex trafficking ring with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

In one document, accuser Virginia Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with Andrew – the Queen's second son – on three occasions when she was a child. Both Andrew and the palace have vehemently denied this.

Read more: Meghan and Harry, Prince Andrew, and the royal family's blatant double standard.

While "no subject" was off limits in the tell-all interview, Oprah didn't ask Harry and Meghan about their thoughts on Andrew, or whether they still have a relationship with the Duke of York.

What questions do you wish Oprah asked Harry and Meghan? Let us know in the comments.

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you're based in Australia, 24-hour support is available through Lifeline on 13 11 14 or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

Feature Image: CBS.