tv

'If he doesn’t put the boot in...' What Diana’s biographer expects from Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

Andrew Morton has covered the royal family for over three decades. 

The English journalist and an author of Diana, Her Story, found fame after his 1992 tell-all gave an exclusive recount of Diana's unhappy marriage to King Charles. 

His latest biography, The Queen, will also endeavour to tell the real story of the monarch who reigned for almost 71 years. 

In an exclusive interview with No Filter, Morton is sharing his honest thoughts on what we should expect from the new Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, which premieres on the streaming service on Thursday, December 8.

Watch the trailer for Harry & Meghan. Post continues after video. 

Morton told host Holly Wainwright that he doesn't suspect there will be any "fresh" information in Harry & Meghan, following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"If he doesn’t put the boot in [King Charles], we will be disappointed," he said. "Because that’s what he’s been suggesting that his father said, 'I had a difficult childhood so you can too'... I don't think they're saying anything I haven't heard before."

Andrew Morton, 1994. Image: Getty.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in May 2018, following one year of courtship. The pair have been making headlines since the beginning of their relationship. 

The media fodder intensified when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Harry & Meghan. Image: Netflix.

Morton says the royal family are likely not "overly concerned" by what will unfold following the documentary's release. 

"I think that they will be watching intently and quite concerned about it, but not overly concerned," he said. "There’s not much there to excite people. It’s going to be beautifully produced and nicely packaged. But we’ve already had the substance through Oprah. 

He added, "This is the leftovers."

Morton went on to say he's curious to see if Prince William will respond to any criticism that follows after the release of Harry & Meghan.

"At the heart of this, he's got to address his brother," he says. 

"And I'll be interested to see if he lets the punches go or whether he [will] pull punches on his brother, because clearly that Cain and Abel dynamic is at the heart of the monarchy going forward."

You can listen to the full episode with Andrew Morton on No Filter, dropping this Monday wherever you get your podcasts.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan drop onto Netflix at 7pm, Thursday, December 8. 

Feature Image: Getty/Netflix.

flaka34 2 hours ago
I refuse to buy into any of it. I know none of these people, not do I have any idea what it must be like to walk in their shoes. What I do know is, the main stream media are interested in one thing, to sell newspapers. They are manipulative and hell bent on continuing the story as dramatically as they can in order to do so.  I loved this article, thank you
