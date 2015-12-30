“Before Han Solo, there was a great carpenter named Harrison Ford…”

Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes has posted a vintage photo of Star Wars star Harrison Ford, way back in 1970. Ford, a carpenter at the time, had been a member of the tradie crew building Mendes’ recording studio.

If this has sparked a desire for more vintage Harrison, be sure to check out this interview from 1977:

“Thank you Harrison,” posted Mendes. “May the force be with you.”

And apparently it was.

According to a Reddit AMA with the actor, it was the income from his carpentry work that allowed Ford to pursue acting, and eventually land the role of Han Solo in Star Wars.

“I had helped George Lucas audition other actors for the principle parts, and with no expectation or indication that I might be considered for the part of Han, I was quite surprised when I was offered the part,” he posted.

While he was under contract with Columbia and Universal pictures at the time, it was carpentry that was his principle occupation. “I had a house at the time I wanted to remodel, a bit of the wreck of a house. I’d invest money in tools but wouldn’t have money for materials, so I realized this was another way of putting food on the table. And allowing me to pick and choose from the acting jobs that were being offered at the time.”

As is to be expected, the Reddit community’s response was a combination of die-hard fan excitement and replies dripping in sarcasm.

“What happened to the house Harrison?!? WHAT HAPPENED?” posted one user.

“You know I noticed you wore Han Solo’s utility belt rather comfortably. As a carpenter, I see why now,” said another.

Well whether he’s rocking a Fedora as Indi in Indiana Jones, a blaster pistol as Han in Star Wars, or a bare chest and a smile as a carpenter in… life, we’ll take it.

