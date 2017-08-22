News
news

The 15-year-old whose last wish was to take a NRL star to her formal has died.

Just one month after Hannah Rye took Australian rugby league star Trent Hodkinson to her high school formal, the 15-year-old has died from the cancer she’s had since she was first a teenager.

Students at Rye’s Kurri Kurri High School have been told their friend had passed away over the weekend, News Corp reports.

The school had brought the formal forward from the end of the year so Rye could attend on July 20, and – as a massive Newcastle Knights fan – she was escorted by the team’s captain Trent Hodkinson.

They were side-by-side the whole night; they rode together to the venue; took photos together; and cut cake in front of the rest of the 2017 year 10 students.

Rye was 13 when she was diagnosed with a rare type of terminal bone cancer, Ewing’s Sarcoma.

Last week her mother told The Daily Telegraph the family had postponed a trip overseas because Hannah was too sick to travel.

On Monday night, Hannah’s sister Annaliese confirmed on social media that Hannah had passed, posting an image with the caption: “I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you in heaven”.

Tributes are flowing in on social media for the “always happy” teen.

