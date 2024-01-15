13 non-boring work handbags that aren’t just for the office.

If there’s one thing that’s going to motivate you to get up and commute to the office, it’s a reliable handbag that's not only functional but looks chic too.
One that can carry your lunch, your laptop, a spare pair of shoes so you can kick off your heels when needed, and everything else that’s required for you to actually do your job.
Watch: Inside My Wardrobe | My Office Beauty Survival Kit. Post continues below.
A good work bag should be a reflection of your professionalism without being overly stuffy and boring. It should also easily be able to get you from the office to after-work hangouts without it feeling as if you’re lugging around a suitcase.
Considering it’s something you’re going to be carrying around with you multiple times a week, it should suit your lifestyle and everything you wear to a tee.
Of course, when it comes to a solid work bag, the number one selling point should be its sturdiness and structure.
The last thing you want is for your bag to rip while standing on a packed train because it can't carry the weight of your laptop (trust me, I've been there).
So if you want to start the work year right, take a look at our 13 favourite bags to carry to the office.
Longchamp Le Pliage Original Shoulder Bag, $265.
PETA AND JAIN Saint Tote Bag, $89.95.
Louenhide Manhattan Tote Bag, $119.95.
Samsonite Zalia 3.0 Tote 14.1", $289.
MARCS Barbados Natural Beige Zip Top Tote Bag, $109.95.
Laura Jones Laptop Tote Bag, $109.
Charles & Keith Gaia Laptop Bag, $136.
Target Structured Work Tote Bag, $35.
Prene The Sorrento Neoprene Tote Bag, $99.95.
Kate Hill Women's Mina Hybrid Backpack, $69.
Ecosusi Sombre Vintage Briefcase, $132.
MAISON de SABRE The Laptop Bag, $309.
Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag, $46.
At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.
Featured Image: Instagram @ecosusi_vintage/@baggu.Love watching TV and movies? Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $100 gift voucher.