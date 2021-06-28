If you were a teen in the 2000s, you definitely tried to pull off these 10 hair trends.

Ahhh, the noughties. What a time for our hair. It was BUSY.

In between discovering the absolute joy that was Diva and Supre, and trying to figure out why a tube top x knee-length denim skirt just looked SO GOOD together, we somehow found the time to try every. single. hair trend.

Even just *thinking* about tendrils, bandanas and quiffs is enough to throw you way back into the days of MySpace, heavy eyeliner and Von Dutch trucker hats. And I suspect some of you may be feeling a little nostalgic since you're also here reminiscing with us.

REMEMBER WHEN HEADBANDS WERE COOL.

So, on that note, let's take a look at all the hair trends we tried to pull off in the 2000s.

The quiff.

C'mon on, EVERYONE is familiar with this style - and you'd totally be lying if you said you didn't try this at least once.

While this style *screams* rockabilly vibes, for a reason unbeknownst to us, it was SUCH a huge trend during the late noughties.

Found at every high school, shopping centre and netball court, the quiff was such a freakin' ~lewk~.

Characterised by burnt-straight hair, the beloved quiff was teased up high and pinned to the top of your dome with approximately 789 bobby pins. Sometimes you could even do the ponytail x quiff combo because VERSATILE.

Image: Getty

Bandanas.

One time, Jennifer Lopez wore a bandana to the MTV Awards... so we all wore a bandana, too.

While we didn't have J.Lo's diamond-encrusted version, we did have our Canteen charity bandanas - and OF COURSE we pulled it off, silly question.

Bandanas were all the rage back in the 2000s because not only did they keep your hair out of your face, but they also made you feel like a downright bad a$$. Which you absolutely weren't - but, y'know.

Image: Getty

Side strands.

Pulling out a coupla these bad boys on either side of your face and burning them flat, maybe adding a little gel or hairspray to keep 'em in place, was the perfect way to frame your face if you didn't have bangs.

Usually teamed with a slicked-back ponytail or a half-up half-down style, you could either opt for one tendril or go all out with two. Either way, it was always guaranteed to look really bloody gewd.

Image: Getty

Fake flowers.

Usually paired with a spaghetti strap top and long boho skirt, fake flowers were the *ultimate* way to pull together your cute new Valley Girl outfit.

Worn in at the side of your head and behind your ear (omg, no - never in a ponytail!), adding a fake flower into the equation was quite frankly the easiest way to show you were a laid-back kinda gal who liked nature and creative stuff.

Tasteful.

Image: Getty

Chunky highlights.

While the modernised version of chunky highlights is back and happening (lookin' at you Dua Lipa), the 2000s version was a little... different.

From two-toned stripes to colourful streaks, 'subtle' isn't a word you'd use to describe chunky highlights in the 2000s. They were one of the most popular hair colour trends getting around, and YES we all thought we were Kelly Clarkson, why do you ask?

Image: Getty

The pixie cut.

Popular opinion: Almost every noughties pixie cut was inspired by Halle Berry.

While it's one chop that will never go out of style, there's no denying this particular style was absolutely everywhere in the 2000s - almost every celebrity rocked one. Often worn messy or straightened, it was cool. Fresh. Different.

And if you didn't take the leap, we guarantee you thought about it more than once.

Image: Getty

Poker-straight hair.

Whether you want to blame Avril Lavigne or not, poker-straight hair was all the rage in the noughties, and you absolutely wouldn't stop until you HEARD your hair sizzling.

And heat protectant? Pfft... what's that??

RIP.

Image: Getty

Stiff headbands.

And they gave us ready bad headaches? God bless. Hard, shiny, non-flexible headbands that felt like they were crushing your skull just looked too good to pass up. And the bigger, the better.

Worn pushed back, the un-comfy headbands of the noughties era were usually made of super ~fancy~ material that one would usually find on a piece of clothing. Think: Suede, denim, patent leather.

Such a cool-girl vibe.

Image: Getty

Butterfly clips.

Every girl donned at least two thousand of these on her skull at some point or another. Cause perfectly spaced out butterfly clips were the epitome of style, and the *best* way to finish off a twisted 'do.

Popularised by Kirsten Dunst, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Britney Spears, butterfly hair clips were worn by the trendiest of teens.

The only drawback? Bumping your head was gnarly.

Here's Gwen Stefani absolutely killing it with one LARGE butterfly clip in the centre, because fashion.

Image: Getty

Bold lowlights.

Two words: Christina Aguilera.

No matter how popular this look was, unfortunately it was one of the harder ones to pull off. Whether it was because butt-less leather chaps were often left out of the equation, or the fact that it had the tendency of making clean hair look dirrty and unkempt - unblended streaks of colour just always looked best on Christina Aguilera.

Image: Getty

Half-up do.

Ahh the half-up do. It offered so much room for OPPORTUNITY. Butterfly clips? Go on. Tendrils? Say no more. Countless other trendy styles from the noughties could perfectly co-exist with this hairstyle - there were endless versions of the style.

But one thing was for certain: We always looked *exactly* like Lizzie McGuire, right? RIGHT?

Image: Getty.

Feature image: Getty

Were you guilty of any of these hair trends? What was your go-to style? Share with us in the comment section below.