LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $15 product that fixes flaky lips.'

In some rather breaking beauty news, we've just figured out how to make those dry, flaky lips nice and silky smooth — and it doesn't involve 45 different lip balms.

How good!

It's actually a clever little hack our beauty wizard Leigh Campbell shared with us on a recent episode of You Beauty podcast — and it might just be the best beauty tip we've heard in ages.

Watch: Leigh Campbell tries the 'diamond lips' trend on You Beauty podcast. Post continues below.



Video credit: Mamamia

Before getting into it, Leigh warned this hack is something to be done with caution — so keep this in mind before going willy-nilly, yeah?

"I know winter's over, but dry lips are a pain and they can be really hard to treat," said Leigh. "There's a lot of lip scrubs on the market, but I don't love them — because your lips are so small and by the time you're trying to do the scrubbing, the grains all just end up in your mouth.

And look, as someone who uses lip scrubs frequently and the owner of persistently dry lips, I can attest to the fact that you will always somehow end up eating the scrub. It's just a fact.

"It's also not very precise," Leigh added. While you can use other things like a soft toothbrush to gently exfoliate flaky lips, Leigh suggested a quick and easy hack that involves everything you already have in your beauty cupboard.