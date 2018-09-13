"There's a reason I've been shying away from a matte lip. But these ones have won me over."

If I’m honest, there’s a reason I’ve been shying away from wearing a matte lip. They’re an enigma, that’s why.

Some days, your matte lipstick glides on with ease, stays in place all day and makes you feel pulled together and polished.

On others, it’s all over your chin, teeth, fingers and forehead, for a reason yet to be determined.

If you’ve ever ended up on the wrong side of a matte lip, there’s a good chance it’s either because of the product or your application.

Thankfully, both are easily fixed.

First, let’s address the product. As the trend has gained in popularity, some of your favourite brands have given their matte lipstick formulas a much-needed upgrade.

No more dry, crepey edges or lips that feel like they’ve been set in cement. In 2018, beauty brands have managed to find the sweet spot between products that are easier to apply but dry to give a matte finish.

I put three such new and improved matte lipsticks from Myer on my face this week to see if they could withstand the rough and tumble of my day (and eating habits).

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $36.