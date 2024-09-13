LEIGH CAMPBELL: 'The $30 treatment that fixed my dry, itchy scalp.'

You know what really sucks? Have an itchy scalp. Whether it's dry, flaky, irritated or all of the above — it's just never a fun time. And more often than not, you'll find yourself trying eleven million different treatments trying to find out what actually works.

It can be a fickle concern to treat, and you can end up dropping some serious money on hair products that either work for a little bit and just stop or products that do approximately nothing.

Well, that's why you have us.

Because on a recent epsiode of You Beauty, the wonderful beauty wizard that is Leigh Campbell told us all about the one treatment she's using (and loving) for a calmer, healthier scalp.

And we feel like you might be a bit surprised when you hear what it is. Any guesses?

It's actually from Essano.

Yes! In case you missed it, they have a hair category too. And according to Leigh, this product doesn't even look like an Essano product.