'It's not meant to be advice for anybody else.' Gwyneth Paltrow responds to diet backlash.

Gwyneth Paltrow has become the topic of conversation over the past week after her interview on The Art of Being Well podcast.

If you didn’t already know, she claimed to live healthily off bone broth and coffee... whilst being attached to an IV drip during the interview.

In a clip from the podcast, which has now well and truly gone viral, Paltrow told the podcast host that she practises intermittent fasting until around noon every day.

"In the morning I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee," she said. "But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."

Paltrow also follows a Paleo diet, which is carb restrictive. Many medical professionals have spoken out against these eating habits, claiming it simply isn’t enough food for an active woman like Paltrow to be ingesting.

Gwenyth Paltrow’s response to the backlash.

On her Instagram, Paltrow addressed the immense backlash she has faced since the podcast was released.

After a follower asked, 'How do you feel about the backlash about your podcast on nutrition/diet regiment?' Paltrow responded through her Instagram stories.

"I think it's important for everyone to know I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So this is a person I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," she said.

Image: Instagram @gwynethpaltrow

"This was a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctor. It's not meant to be advice for anybody else," she continued.

However, the 'Dr' she references is Dr. Will Cole who Mamamia have already identified as not a qualified General Practitioner. He cannot practise medicine, nor can he diagnose or treat medical conditions, which he states on his own website.

Paltrow went on to say, "I have long COVID and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory. So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well."

This is sounding a lot better already, the question is why she didn’t use this answer in the podcast when asked about her wellness routine?

"It's really just what has worked for me, and it's been very powerful and very positive. This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day," Paltrow clarified.

It was a clarification that was needed, since her answers of coffee and bone broth were in direct response to a question about her daily routine.

"I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and to eat foods that will really calm the system down," she said.

While Paltrow’s routine has caused quite the stir, it's not the first time she's raised eyebrows when it comes to promoting bizarre life choices under the guise of ‘not advice.’

TikToker Miriam Tinny uncovered some eyebrow raising information about her company GOOP from 2018.

The company used to publish magazines but after two editions it was canned because they refused for their information to be fact checked prior to publishing, with Paltrow stating that they were just 'asking questions' not giving advice.

We're not really sure why that exempts them from publishing truthful information... but it all sounds pretty similar to what's happening now where Paltrow takes no responsibility for spreading potentially harmful information because "it's not meant to be advice for anybody else."

Feature Image: Instagram @gwynethpaltrow.