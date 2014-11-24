News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

This cake means war: The 'Martha Stewart Vs Gwyneth' fight continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous passive-aggressive beautiful home gurus war of 2014 continues….

Martha Stewart versus Gwyneth Paltrow. It’s a battle that is giving great joy from the sidelines of those watching celebrity land. Confused? This is what has happened thus far:

Martha Stewart became the queen of home stuff and teaching us how to make beds etc.

Gwyneth Paltrow became an actor.

But then Gwyneth decided to do her own home stuff and teach us how to make beds etc.

Martha graciously welcomed her competition.

Martha changed her mind when Gwyneth’s website Goop became popular (for kale and making beds, etc) and started subtly attacking her in interviews.

Martha made a recipe for a dessert pie called “Conscious Coupling” in her magazine. Obvious dig at the consciously uncoupled Gwyneth.

AND NOW…

Gwyneth has released a recipe for “Jailbird Cake”. Obvious dig at jailbird Martha.


Possibly, it’s just a coincidence. A chocolate wafer cake with jail-bar pattern coincidence. But we are pretty sure it’s just another bomb dropping in the homemakers war.

Martha. Gwyneth. There’s only one way to settle this.

Line your tins. It’s bake-off time. May the best homemaker win.

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended