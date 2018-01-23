Gwyneth Paltrow has finally given the world a glimpse of her (enormous) engagement ring.

In case you missed it (because you were too busy doing laundry or you know, concentrating on your career), Gwyneth Paltrow is engaged.

The 45-year-old actress and health entrepreneur earlier this month revealed via Instagram that she and her boyfriend of three years, Glee producer Brad Falchuk, are engaged.

Despite announcing the news so publicly (the couple also graced the cover of the second-ever print issue of Gwyneth’s Goop magazine), it’s taken two weeks for the Sliding Doors star to step out with her new accessory.

And, by that we mean, we’ve waited two weeks to finally SEE THE BLING RING.

The mother-0f-two gave the world the first glimpse of the engagement ring she was given by her beau over the weekend, while presenting at the Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Wearing a red Alex Perry gown, it seems Gwyneth was trying to distract us from the ring with ALL THE COLOUR, but the bling was hard to miss because a) it’s huge, b) it’s blue and c) it’s HUGE.

While the ring made an appearance in the couple's black and white photoshoot for Goop magazine, the world had yet to discover that the rock was actually a deep shade of blue.

No official details about the ring has been revealed, but the diamond appears to be an "organically cut" shape and is certainly the biggest one the actress has received over the years.

She was engaged to Brad Pitt in 1996, two years after the pair met filming thriller Se7en. Just 24 at the time, the duo called off their engagement a year later.

She then married Coldplay front man Chris Martin in 2003, and wore a huge Asscher-cut diamond ring, complete with a diamond halo and band, until the pair announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.

Of her latest engagement, the actress said she was willing to give marriage another go after accepting "how complex romantic love can be".

"I have decided to give it a go again," she said in the latest issue of Goop.

"Not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy."

LISTEN: In case you missed it, Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to put coffee up your bum...yes, really.





We think you deserve to treat yourself. So Mamamia are giving you the opportunity to win one of three $100 gift vouchers by completing a survey for us.

Here at Mamamia we are always looking for ways to make Mamamia even better and more sparkly for you. By filling out this quick 15 min survey, you will help us do just that.