News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday message to her ex-husband was a little... unorthodox.

Happy birthday to Chris Martin, brother of Gwyneth Paltrow!

What? They were her words, not ours.

Posting on Instagram, Paltrow wished her ex-husband a happy 41st birthday.

“Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two,” she wrote alongside an image of both Martin and Paltrow with their two kids Apple and Moses.

Ah, it’s also not the first time the Goop founder has referenced the fact their relationship borders on sibling-like.

Earlier this year she told US chat show host Stephen Colbert: “He’s really like my brother. We’re very familial. It’s nice.”

Sounds very nice.

To their credit, since they “consciously uncoupled” four years ago, the two have put on an enormously united front for the sake of their family, with Paltrow even posting about Martin and her fiancé Brad Falchuk out for brunch together.

Even still, fans of Paltrow were a tad… confused… by the term “brother”, and weren’t afraid to let her know about it.

Until, of course, this guy came along:

“Figure of speech dumb asses. Clearly you people are weird thinking that. Grow up.”

Oops. You’ve been told.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop and some of their more interesting claims:

Tags: break-up , celebrity , entertainment-3 , relationships-tag

Related Stories

Recommended