Gwyneth Paltrow's birthday message to her ex-husband was a little... unorthodox.

Happy birthday to Chris Martin, brother of Gwyneth Paltrow!

What? They were her words, not ours.

Posting on Instagram, Paltrow wished her ex-husband a happy 41st birthday.

“Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two,” she wrote alongside an image of both Martin and Paltrow with their two kids Apple and Moses.

Ah, it’s also not the first time the Goop founder has referenced the fact their relationship borders on sibling-like.

Earlier this year she told US chat show host Stephen Colbert: “He’s really like my brother. We’re very familial. It’s nice.”

Sounds very nice.

To their credit, since they “consciously uncoupled” four years ago, the two have put on an enormously united front for the sake of their family, with Paltrow even posting about Martin and her fiancé Brad Falchuk out for brunch together.

Even still, fans of Paltrow were a tad… confused… by the term “brother”, and weren’t afraid to let her know about it.

Until, of course, this guy came along:

“Figure of speech dumb asses. Clearly you people are weird thinking that. Grow up.”

Oops. You’ve been told.



Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop and some of their more interesting claims:

