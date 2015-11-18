News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

health

Guy Sebastian has revealed he didn't find Jules attractive at first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guy, 34, is busy promoting his new single Black and Blue, which is about being in a relationship with someone who isn’t treating you right. Ultimately, the partner in the song lyrics walks away.

Which is apparently exactly what happened to Guy and his now-wife Jules back in the day.

“I mean I did it to Jules, that’s why she dumped me in the first place, back in the day,” Guy said to KIIS FM.

But that wasn't the only thing Guy revealed in his interview. According to him, he also didn't think she was very "hot." He quickly realised that was probably not a very nice thing to say about the wife of your two children, and tried to save himself.

"I think Jules has gotten hotter, with age. I mean you should’ve seen her when I first started dating her — not hot. I’ve told her that," he said.

Well as long as she knows, I guess.

"We were best mates, we started dating — because we were mates I didn’t find her hot and then as the years went on I was like, "she’s really hot,"' he continued.

WATCH Guy and Jules battle it out on her talk show. Post continues after video...

Yeah, that didn't make a lot of sense to us either.

We'd like to hear what Jules thought of that afro...

TAP on the image below and scroll through the gallery for more of Guy and his wife Jules Sebastian...
Tags: brightcove-fix , celebrities , celebrity , entertainment , hot-right-now , so-hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended