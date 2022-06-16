"I buy a kilo of bacon at a time." The best 19 hacks for saving on groceries.

I'm a bad grocery shopper.

I buy the browning apples by mistake, toss the $4 chocolate milk into my cart like I can afford it and as for that lettuce shortage and price surge? I'm just going to be honest and tell you I would pay for it whether it is a few dollars or a few dozen dollars.

Yep, you can judge me if you like.

But today, I want to make a change in my life. To save myself from my own supermarket chaos, and, of course, to save my wallet.

To help me with this, I reached out to the Mamamia community to hear their best grocery hacks.

Here's what they had to say.

"Wombok is a great substitute for lettuce..."

"Wombok is cheap if you are looking for a lettuce substitute. The soft green leaves are great raw and you can cook whatever is left and throw it in stir-fries. We also use it as a cabbage substitute in salads." - Corinna.

"Shop at the markets or specialty stores for your veggies."

"We spend far less on our fruit and vegetables at markets than we do at supermarkets. We basically only buy in season, which helps as well." - Karagh.

"Shop at markets because it is better for the growers and your hip pocket." - Alison.

"I go to Asian grocers all the time."

"I go to Asian grocery stores all the time for dried food like noodles or rice. I also get condiments like soy sauce and there is much more variety there as well!" - Misa.

"Stick to the seasonal fruit and veggies."

"Shop in season. We've become used to having products year-round. Right now, that's being affected by floods, transport costs etc. Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber – all your traditional salad products available in summer are expensive right now. Whereas pumpkin, potatoes, cauliflower, sweet potatoes and winter variety vegetables are all still very cheap." - Alison.

"Frozen food is cheap AND good."

"I buy $3 meals in the frozen section fairly regularly if I can't be bothered with cooking. Absolutely no nutritional value, but saves time and money. It's cheap AND good." - Mikayla.