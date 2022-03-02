What's in my trolley: Sarah Davidson shares her "haphazard" weekly grocery shop.

What's in my trolley is Mamamia's look into the weekly grocery shop of Australian women. From food to everyday essentials, here's a peek at what multi-tasking entrepreneur, author and podcaster Sarah Davidson is putting in her trolley.

Sarah Davidson, otherwise known as Spoonful of Sarah, is one busy woman.

The lawyer turned self-described 'funtrepreneur' is the face behind the bestselling book and podcast, Seize the Yay, and she's also a television presenter, MC and speaker. If you follow her on socials, you'll be across the many hats she wears.

But something you might not know about Sarah is that she loves a supermarket.

"Nic [my husband] will confirm that supermarkets or food stores are one of my happiest places in the world," Sarah tells Mamamia.

"I just love the experience of wandering the aisles to see what’s there."

Love food? Watch the trailer for Mamamia's food podcast, What I Eat When. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So... what does she buy? We spoke to Sarah about her weekly grocery shop and the products she can't leave the supermarket without. Here's what she told us.

How Sarah approaches her grocery shop.

"I’d love to say we have an established routine based on budget, meal plans or anything resembling structure, but I must admit we’re fairly haphazard with our grocery shopping," Sarah tells us.

Both she and husband Nic travel for work regularly and can rarely predict what their weeks are going to look like. So, they tend to shop as they go - depending on what they have on, what they feel like eating and how much time they have to cook.

They also mix up where they get their produce from, switching between shopping online, at the supermarket and at local markets and grocers.