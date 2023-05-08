It’s been 15 years since Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey’s Anatomy but someone’s clearly still feeling salty.

The 59-year-old – who played Dr Preston Burke during the first three seasons of the show – was famously given the boot in 2007 over a homophobic slur about T.R Knight, otherwise known as George O’Malley.

In an off-screen drama that could rival any script, it’s believed Washington literally yelled the comment while in an actual fistfight with McDreamy aka Patrick Dempsey.

Ten days later, Knight came out in a PEOPLE magazine story.

While Washington went on to apologise to Knight and the show, he again repeated the word at the Golden Globes saying, “I did not call T.R a f****t.” But it was enough for the producers and a few months later they dropped him.

In a statement at the time, Washington claimed he was “mad as hell and... not going to take it anymore”.

Fast forward an entire decade and a half, and the TV doctor is still throwing shade.

“Hmmm… I wonder if I should tweet about the rampant alcohol and drugs used amongst my fellow castmasts and producers of Grey’s Anatomy,” the actor – who goes by the name 'The Disruptor' on Twitter – alleged last Thursday.

And then (brace yourself):

“And all the swingers' parties that took place?”

Washington as Dr Burke on Grey's Anatomy. Image: ABC.

Uhhhh, excuse me?!

“I remained clean for three years and declined the after-hours hot tub invites because I was convinced that I would lose my contract with a urine analysis at any moment and lose my dear wife if I got in that woman’s hot tub. I wonder…”

Woah. WOAH. No speculation on who "that woman" is but one does wonder.

While Washington didn't elaborate, he did go on to make more wild claims.

“Hmmm… I wonder if I should post about how producer Rob Corn told me that he had to break into the apartment to wake up one of my former castmates, because he would get so drunk that he couldn’t get to the set of Grey’s Anatomy,” he wrote.

“Allegedly this happened multiple times. I was never late to work. NEVER.”

The axed actor claimed he didn't want to get caught up in 'after-hours hot tub invites'. Image: Getty.

Again, no word on who "he" is, but rumours have done the rounds that Dempsey was, uh, a little difficult to work with.

In 2015, Meredith Grey’s husband was shipped off to DC for most of season 11 and after that, well, *spoiler alert* he didn’t last much longer, being killed off in one of the most traumatic deaths in TV history.

At the time, a source told Page Six that his untimely ending was due to “diva” behaviour, while others claimed that he was always late for work and a “nightmare”.

“He sort of was terrorising the set,” executive producer James D. Parriott alleged in the unauthorised book by Lynette Rice, How To Save A Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy.

"Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him."

While Washington did return to the show, during a very brief appearance to send off on-screen love interest Sandra Oh in 2014, he’s still clearly got a lot to get off his chest.

And I, for one, am here for it.

