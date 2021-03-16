The 2021 Grammys saw the return of IRL awards shows and for the most part, the show was a bloody treat.

It was still a COVID-safe affair, taking place outside and with a majorly stripped down show, but after a year of Zoom-based awards shows and no red carpets, it was good to see celebrities wear weird outfits and provide us with interactions to gossip about.

There are heaps of moments from the show you've probably heard all about by now: Like Beyonce and Taylor Swift smashing records, Harry Styles' feather boa and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's incredibly self-censored version of 'WAP'.

(Seriously, imagine how much they would have needed to rehearse to make sure they don't accidentally sing... nearly any of the words to the song.)

But there were some behind-the-scenes moments or random tidbits you may have missed, including the behind-the-scenes chat we were all hoping for and uh, Lady Gaga... sleeping:

Harry and Taylor reunited.

Everyone wanted this, and the Grammys knew that... so they uploaded a minute-long video of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift literally just... talking.

Beyonce used her record-breaking 28th Grammy win acceptance speech to congratulate her daughter.

"Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you, and I'm so honoured to be your mummy," she said.

Taylor's folklore Easter egg.

Taylor used her record-breaking third Album of the Year win to thank "James, Inez and Betty", which are the names of characters featured in her folklore teenage trilogy songs, 'august', 'betty' and 'cardigan'.

They also happen to be the name of her mates Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children.

She first thanked boyfriend Joe Alwyn by saying he "is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

Then she continued: "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write."

This Lizzo and Harry selfie.

Everyone must see these photos:

That is all.

The Strokes gave the most awkward acceptance speech of the virtual awards era.

The Strokes won their first Grammy for Best Rock Album for 'The New Abnormal' and their acceptance speech is... so awkward. So, so awkward.

They Zoomed in from New York, because COVID, so they accepted virtually... from a dingy lit basement with a pool table and a jukebox.

When they were announced winners, the livestream cut to the band who had no idea they'd won. For 20 seconds they stood in silent anticipation.

"It's cutting out, who won?" bassist Nikolai Fraiture eventually said. When they were once again told they'd won, they cheered and began a thank you speech and spraying beer.

Seriously, it's gloriously uncomfortable:

DaBaby's choir was going hard.

Rapper DaBaby gave his hit 'Rockstar' a very dramatic glow-up during his performance, complete with a violin and gospel choir vibes.

Aaaand if you looked closely at the background during the song, the women singing behind him - dubbed by host Trevor Noah as DaBaby Boomers - were doing the absolute most.

So when Phoebe walked away empty-handed, she posted a photo of herself pretending to hold awards to Instagram.

No word on how Elton's responded but uh, we'd keep our distance for a while.

